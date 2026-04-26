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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOrry’s Reunion With Rihanna Goes Viral As He Jokes About Her Not Returning His Earrings, Tries Viral Pose

Orry’s Reunion With Rihanna Goes Viral As He Jokes About Her Not Returning His Earrings, Tries Viral Pose

Orry reunited with Rihanna in Mumbai and joked about the earrings he once gifted her in Jamnagar. His playful post has gone viral online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Orry's video with Rihanna in Mumbai features a witty caption.
  • The caption references a past gift of earrings to Rihanna.
  • Fans recall Orry giving Rihanna earrings at Jamnagar event.
  • The reunion video also shows Orry attempting a viral pose.

A new Orry post has sent social media into a frenzy. The influencer shared a playful video of himself meeting global music star Rihanna in Mumbai, but it was his witty caption that stole the spotlight.

With one line, he revived memories of their unforgettable Jamnagar encounter.

ALSO READ: Influencer Teaches Rihanna Bharatanatyam Mudras During Mumbai Visit: WATCH Video

Orry’s Caption Sends Internet Into Meltdown

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Sharing the video from Mumbai, Orry cheekily reminded Rihanna about the crystal earrings he once handed over to her during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

He captioned the clip, "She be doing anything but return them earrings".

That humorous remark quickly caught attention online, with fans revisiting the famous moment from the lavish Jamnagar festivities.

The Jamnagar Moment Everyone Remembered

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

During the celebrations earlier, Orry met Rihanna and she appeared to admire his earrings. He then removed them and handed them over to the singer.

Photos and videos from the evening showed Rihanna warmly accepting the gift before hugging Orry. What began as a brief interaction soon became one of the most talked-about viral moments from the event.

Orry had earlier posted pictures from their Jamnagar meeting and joked that his earrings had gone to a new home.

In one caption, he wrote that they were now in a better place and had found love in Jamnagar. The images showed him striking his signature pose beside Rihanna while she appeared fascinated by the jewellery.

ALSO READ: Michael vs Project Hail Mary: Who Dominated The Box Office In India On Day 1?

Orry Tries His Viral Pose Again

In the latest Mumbai reunion clip, Orry appeared eager to recreate his trademark pose with Rihanna.

However, he couldn’t stop smiling as the pop icon touched his face, making the moment even more memorable for fans watching online.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused a frenzy on social media recently?

A new post by Orry featuring a video of himself meeting Rihanna in Mumbai, along with a witty caption, sent social media into a frenzy.

What was Orry's witty caption about?

Orry's caption playfully reminded Rihanna about the crystal earrings he gave her at the Jamnagar event, humorously suggesting she hadn't returned them.

What happened during Orry's meeting with Rihanna in Jamnagar?

During the Jamnagar celebrations, Orry gave Rihanna his crystal earrings after she admired them. She accepted the gift warmly and hugged him.

How did Orry previously joke about the Jamnagar earring incident?

Orry had previously posted pictures from the Jamnagar meeting and joked that his earrings had gone to a new home and found love.

Did Orry try to recreate a pose with Rihanna in the Mumbai video?

Yes, in the latest Mumbai reunion clip, Orry appeared eager to recreate his trademark pose with Rihanna, adding to the memorable moment.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Rihanna Orry MUMBAI ENtertainment News Orry Rihanna
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