A new post by Orry featuring a video of himself meeting Rihanna in Mumbai, along with a witty caption, sent social media into a frenzy.
Orry’s Reunion With Rihanna Goes Viral As He Jokes About Her Not Returning His Earrings, Tries Viral Pose
Orry reunited with Rihanna in Mumbai and joked about the earrings he once gifted her in Jamnagar. His playful post has gone viral online.
- Orry's video with Rihanna in Mumbai features a witty caption.
- The caption references a past gift of earrings to Rihanna.
- Fans recall Orry giving Rihanna earrings at Jamnagar event.
- The reunion video also shows Orry attempting a viral pose.
A new Orry post has sent social media into a frenzy. The influencer shared a playful video of himself meeting global music star Rihanna in Mumbai, but it was his witty caption that stole the spotlight.
With one line, he revived memories of their unforgettable Jamnagar encounter.
ALSO READ: Influencer Teaches Rihanna Bharatanatyam Mudras During Mumbai Visit: WATCH Video
Orry’s Caption Sends Internet Into Meltdown
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the video from Mumbai, Orry cheekily reminded Rihanna about the crystal earrings he once handed over to her during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.
He captioned the clip, "She be doing anything but return them earrings".
That humorous remark quickly caught attention online, with fans revisiting the famous moment from the lavish Jamnagar festivities.
The Jamnagar Moment Everyone Remembered
View this post on Instagram
During the celebrations earlier, Orry met Rihanna and she appeared to admire his earrings. He then removed them and handed them over to the singer.
Photos and videos from the evening showed Rihanna warmly accepting the gift before hugging Orry. What began as a brief interaction soon became one of the most talked-about viral moments from the event.
Orry had earlier posted pictures from their Jamnagar meeting and joked that his earrings had gone to a new home.
In one caption, he wrote that they were now in a better place and had found love in Jamnagar. The images showed him striking his signature pose beside Rihanna while she appeared fascinated by the jewellery.
ALSO READ: Michael vs Project Hail Mary: Who Dominated The Box Office In India On Day 1?
Orry Tries His Viral Pose Again
Orry with Rihanna🫡— Sumit (@beingsumit01) April 25, 2026
- Orry try hard to recreate his unique pose with Rihanna 😭 pic.twitter.com/qgi5nDSxMh
In the latest Mumbai reunion clip, Orry appeared eager to recreate his trademark pose with Rihanna.
However, he couldn’t stop smiling as the pop icon touched his face, making the moment even more memorable for fans watching online.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused a frenzy on social media recently?
What was Orry's witty caption about?
Orry's caption playfully reminded Rihanna about the crystal earrings he gave her at the Jamnagar event, humorously suggesting she hadn't returned them.
What happened during Orry's meeting with Rihanna in Jamnagar?
During the Jamnagar celebrations, Orry gave Rihanna his crystal earrings after she admired them. She accepted the gift warmly and hugged him.
How did Orry previously joke about the Jamnagar earring incident?
Orry had previously posted pictures from the Jamnagar meeting and joked that his earrings had gone to a new home and found love.
Did Orry try to recreate a pose with Rihanna in the Mumbai video?
Yes, in the latest Mumbai reunion clip, Orry appeared eager to recreate his trademark pose with Rihanna, adding to the memorable moment.