Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Orry's video with Rihanna in Mumbai features a witty caption.

The caption references a past gift of earrings to Rihanna.

Fans recall Orry giving Rihanna earrings at Jamnagar event.

The reunion video also shows Orry attempting a viral pose.

A new Orry post has sent social media into a frenzy. The influencer shared a playful video of himself meeting global music star Rihanna in Mumbai, but it was his witty caption that stole the spotlight.

With one line, he revived memories of their unforgettable Jamnagar encounter.

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Orry’s Caption Sends Internet Into Meltdown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Sharing the video from Mumbai, Orry cheekily reminded Rihanna about the crystal earrings he once handed over to her during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

He captioned the clip, "She be doing anything but return them earrings".

That humorous remark quickly caught attention online, with fans revisiting the famous moment from the lavish Jamnagar festivities.

The Jamnagar Moment Everyone Remembered

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

During the celebrations earlier, Orry met Rihanna and she appeared to admire his earrings. He then removed them and handed them over to the singer.

Photos and videos from the evening showed Rihanna warmly accepting the gift before hugging Orry. What began as a brief interaction soon became one of the most talked-about viral moments from the event.

Orry had earlier posted pictures from their Jamnagar meeting and joked that his earrings had gone to a new home.

In one caption, he wrote that they were now in a better place and had found love in Jamnagar. The images showed him striking his signature pose beside Rihanna while she appeared fascinated by the jewellery.

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Orry Tries His Viral Pose Again

Orry with Rihanna🫡



- Orry try hard to recreate his unique pose with Rihanna 😭 pic.twitter.com/qgi5nDSxMh — Sumit (@beingsumit01) April 25, 2026

In the latest Mumbai reunion clip, Orry appeared eager to recreate his trademark pose with Rihanna.

However, he couldn’t stop smiling as the pop icon touched his face, making the moment even more memorable for fans watching online.