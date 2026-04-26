'Relieved To Learn Trump, First Lady Are Safe': PM Modi On White House Press Dinner Shooting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed relief over the safety of US President Donald Trump and other top leaders following the recent shooting incident near a high-profile event in Washington, DC.

In a statement on X, PM Modi said, “Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being.”

Condemning the attack, the Prime Minister stressed the need to reject violence in democratic societies.

“Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” he said.

Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

The reaction comes after a shooting near the venue of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, where a suspect armed with weapons attempted to breach a security checkpoint before being apprehended.

The incident caused panic among attendees, with US Secret Service officials confirming that the president and other dignitaries were safely evacuated and a suspect was taken into custody.