Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesInfluencer Teaches Rihanna Bharatanatyam Mudras During Mumbai Visit: WATCH Video

Influencer Teaches Rihanna Bharatanatyam Mudras During Mumbai Visit: WATCH Video

Rihanna was seen learning Bharatanatyam mudras during her Mumbai visit for Fenty Beauty launch. The viral video has delighted fans online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rihanna learned Bharatanatyam mudras and facial expressions in Mumbai.
  • An influencer shared a video of Rihanna's cultural exchange.
  • The pop star played a fun facial expression game.
  • Rihanna attended Fenty Beauty's India launch event.

Rihanna's Mumbai visit has already created a wave online, but one unexpected moment has stolen the spotlight. The global music icon was seen trying Bharatnatyam mudras and facial expressions during her time in the city, leaving fans thrilled by the cultural crossover.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, as fans praised Rihanna's playful energy.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'

Rihanna Tries Bharatnatyam Mudras

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nejm (@keepinitnejm)

International pop star Rihanna added a classical Indian touch to her Mumbai appearance by learning a few elements of Bharatanatyam, the dance form deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu.

The video was shared by influencer keepinitnejm, who posted the moment on social media with the caption, "Never thought I’d be able to share my Tamil culture with THE @badgalriri".

In the clip, Rihanna appeared fully engaged as Nejm demonstrated several mudras, or hand gestures, while also explaining how Bharatanatyam uses eye movements and expressions to tell a story. Rihanna followed along, copying the gestures and expressions during the short lesson.

A Playful Exchange That Fans Loved

The interaction also had a light-hearted twist. During the lesson, Nejm asked Rihanna about make-up, her partner A$AP Rocky and her children. The challenge was simple, Rihanna could only answer through facial expressions.

She joined in enthusiastically, attempting each expression while Nejm guided her through the game. The fun exchange added even more charm to the already viral clip.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Tightly Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur’s Hand After PBKS’ Record 265 Run Chase

Fenty Beauty Launch Creates Buzz In Mumbai

Rihanna was in Mumbai for the launch of her beauty brand’s India pop-up, titled “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli”.

She arrived in a striking black gown with leather detailing and sparkling jewellery, taking time to pose for photographers on the red carpet.

Then came another viral moment. One cameraman shyly asked for a photo, and Rihanna happily agreed. She invited him onto the carpet, placed an arm around his shoulder and smiled for the picture.

As soon as the image was taken, other photographers rushed forward hoping for the same chance, while Rihanna laughed at the excitement around her.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What cultural activity did Rihanna try in Mumbai?

Rihanna tried learning Bharatnatyam mudras and facial expressions during her visit to Mumbai.

What was the context of Rihanna trying Bharatnatyam?

She was taught a few elements of the classical Indian dance form by an influencer named Nejm, who shared the moment on social media.

What was the playful exchange during Rihanna's lesson?

Rihanna had to answer questions about makeup, A$AP Rocky, and her children using only facial expressions.

Why was Rihanna in Mumbai?

She was in Mumbai for the launch of her beauty brand's India pop-up, named 'Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli'.

What other viral moment occurred with Rihanna in Mumbai?

Rihanna happily posed for a photo with a shy cameraman, leading to excitement among other photographers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Apr 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rihanna ENtertainment News Rihanna Mumbai Visit Rihanna Viral Video Fenty Beauty India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Influencer Teaches Rihanna Bharatanatyam Mudras During Mumbai Visit: WATCH Video
Influencer Teaches Rihanna Bharatanatyam Mudras During Mumbai Visit: WATCH Video
Celebrities
Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Sethi Falls Victim To Rs 87,000 Scam Trap
Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Sethi Falls Victim To Rs 87,000 Scam Trap
Celebrities
‘Uff, Just Insane’: Athiya Shetty’s ‘Heart On Fire’ For Hubby KL Rahul After His 152 In DC’s Record Chase
‘Uff, Just Insane’: Athiya Shetty’s ‘Heart On Fire’ For Hubby KL Rahul After His 152 In DC’s Record Chase
Celebrities
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Tightly Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur’s Hand After PBKS’ Record 265 Run Chase
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Tightly Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur’s Hand After PBKS’ Record 265 Run Chase
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: “Not assassination attempt but attention-seeking act,” says analyst
Attack on Trump: Lone attacker theory under review after shocking incident
Breaking News: Gunman slips through multiple security layers, experts question failure
Breaking News: Donald Trump event attack appears pre-planned, probe reveals
Breaking News: “No Iran connection,” says Trump after high-profile attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget