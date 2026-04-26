Influencer Teaches Rihanna Bharatanatyam Mudras During Mumbai Visit: WATCH Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rihanna learned Bharatanatyam mudras and facial expressions in Mumbai.

An influencer shared a video of Rihanna's cultural exchange.

The pop star played a fun facial expression game.

Rihanna attended Fenty Beauty's India launch event.

Rihanna's Mumbai visit has already created a wave online, but one unexpected moment has stolen the spotlight. The global music icon was seen trying Bharatnatyam mudras and facial expressions during her time in the city, leaving fans thrilled by the cultural crossover.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, as fans praised Rihanna's playful energy.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rihanna Poses With Paparazzi At Mumbai Event, Internet Calls Him 'Lucky Guy'

Rihanna Tries Bharatnatyam Mudras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nejm (@keepinitnejm)

International pop star Rihanna added a classical Indian touch to her Mumbai appearance by learning a few elements of Bharatanatyam, the dance form deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu.

The video was shared by influencer keepinitnejm, who posted the moment on social media with the caption, "Never thought I’d be able to share my Tamil culture with THE @badgalriri".

In the clip, Rihanna appeared fully engaged as Nejm demonstrated several mudras, or hand gestures, while also explaining how Bharatanatyam uses eye movements and expressions to tell a story. Rihanna followed along, copying the gestures and expressions during the short lesson.

A Playful Exchange That Fans Loved

The interaction also had a light-hearted twist. During the lesson, Nejm asked Rihanna about make-up, her partner A$AP Rocky and her children. The challenge was simple, Rihanna could only answer through facial expressions.

She joined in enthusiastically, attempting each expression while Nejm guided her through the game. The fun exchange added even more charm to the already viral clip.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Tightly Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur’s Hand After PBKS’ Record 265 Run Chase

Fenty Beauty Launch Creates Buzz In Mumbai

Rihanna posing with the photographer at the Fenty Beauty event in India 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Wj3i9J3QxX — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) April 24, 2026

Rihanna was in Mumbai for the launch of her beauty brand’s India pop-up, titled “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli”.

She arrived in a striking black gown with leather detailing and sparkling jewellery, taking time to pose for photographers on the red carpet.

Then came another viral moment. One cameraman shyly asked for a photo, and Rihanna happily agreed. She invited him onto the carpet, placed an arm around his shoulder and smiled for the picture.

As soon as the image was taken, other photographers rushed forward hoping for the same chance, while Rihanna laughed at the excitement around her.