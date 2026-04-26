Trump Shares First Image Of Suspected Shooter After White House Dinner Scare

US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared the first image of the suspected shooter involved in the security scare near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, showing the man pinned to the ground by law enforcement officials.

The images, posted on Truth Social, show the suspect shirtless with his hands tied behind his back after being subdued near a staircase at the Washington Hilton, close to a main security screening area.

Trump also shared a video appearing to show the suspect running through a security checkpoint before being apprehended.

Suspect Identified

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California. The United States Secret Service confirmed that one suspect is in custody following the incident.

Trump addressed the reporters following the firing incident, saying the shooting suspect was armed with multiple weapons when he approached the checkpoint. During the confrontation, one Secret Service officer was shot but was protected by a bulletproof vest.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," Trump said.

Trump Recalls Moments Of Confusion And Panic

Describing the moments when shots were fired, Trump said he initially mistook the sound for something less serious.

“I thought it was a tray being dropped,” he said, noting the noise seemed distant. However, First Lady Melania Trump quickly recognised the danger.

“I think she knew immediately what happened,” Trump said, recalling her reaction: “that’s a bad noise.”

Motive Unclear, Event To Be Rescheduled

The US president said the motive behind the attack remains unclear, adding that the suspect “looked pretty evil” after being subdued. He also stressed that the individual did not come close to breaching the ballroom where thousands had gathered.

“He hadn’t anywhere close to breached the doors of the ballroom,” Trump said.

Despite the disruption, Trump indicated that the event would be held again under tighter security.

“I see so many tuxedos and beautiful dresses,” he said. “It was a little different evening than we thought. But we’re going to do it again… we’ll make it safer.”