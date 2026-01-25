Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunny Deol Meets Param Vir Chakra Hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon's Family, Pays Emotional Tribute

Sunny Deol meets the family of Param Vir Chakra hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon as Border 2 continues its strong run, calling the moment warm and unforgettable.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Border 2 continues to draw audiences to cinemas, lead actor Sunny Deol took a deeply personal moment away from the spotlight. The veteran star recently met the family of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, whose extraordinary bravery forms a crucial part of the film’s narrative.

The meeting, which Deol described as emotionally moving, brought the film’s patriotic spirit into real life, bridging cinema with history, memory, and sacrifice.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Day 2: Sunny Deol’s War Epic Storms Past Rs 66 Cr, Sets Republic Day Weekend Ablaze

Sunny Deol shared a photograph from the meeting on Instagram, reflecting on the experience in a heartfelt note. He wrote,

“It was a privilege to meet the family of our hero Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, being portrayed by @diljitdosanjh, whose true story of unmatched bravery you will see in the film. Meeting his family was so warm and memorable. #Border2 is a salute to all soldiers and their families who carry their legacy with quiet courage.”

Diljit Dosanjh essays the role of Sekhon in Border 2, bringing to screen the story of the Indian Air Force officer who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Border 2: A Larger Canvas Of Courage

Directed and co-written by Anurag Singh, Border 2 expands the scale of the 1997 classic Border. The sequel presents a multi-front war narrative, showcasing the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force during the 1971 conflict.

Sunny Deol appears as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, a commanding officer guiding a younger generation of soldiers portrayed by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

Honouring Legacy Beyond The Screen

The actor’s meeting with Sekhon’s family comes at a time when Border 2 has struck a chord with audiences for its emotional storytelling and rooted patriotism. By stepping beyond promotional appearances and engaging with the families behind the real-life heroes, Deol reinforced the film’s core message, remembrance, respect, and responsibility.

In celebrating bravery not just on screen but in real life, Border 2 continues to remind viewers that behind every war story lies a family that carries the legacy forward in quiet strength.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sunny Deol meet the family of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon?

Sunny Deol met the family of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon because his extraordinary bravery is a crucial part of the film Border 2's narrative. Deol described the meeting as emotionally moving and a privilege.

Who is portraying Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2?

Diljit Dosanjh is essaying the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2. The film will showcase the Indian Air Force officer's story of unmatched bravery.

What is Border 2 about, and how does it expand on the original film?

Border 2 expands the scale of the 1997 classic by presenting a multi-front war narrative, showcasing the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force during the 1971 conflict. Sunny Deol returns as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler.

What is the core message Sunny Deol reinforced by meeting the Sekhon family?

By meeting the family of a real-life hero, Sunny Deol reinforced Border 2's core message of remembrance, respect, and responsibility. He highlighted that the film celebrates bravery both on-screen and in real life.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Sunny Deol Border 2 Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon
