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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPakistani Singer Asim Azhar Reimagines Bollywood Classic 'Tu Tu Hai Wohi' With A Modern Touch: WATCH

Pakistani Singer Asim Azhar Reimagines Bollywood Classic 'Tu Tu Hai Wohi' With A Modern Touch: WATCH

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has released ‘Tu Hai Wohi’, a contemporary take on the iconic Bollywood classic ‘Tu Tu Hai Wohi’, blending nostalgia with modern pop and R&B influences.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani singer Asim Azhar released new romantic track.
  • Track reinterprets a classic Bollywood song.
  • It incorporates original verses, fresh music, and Azhar's vocals.
  • Song explores themes of longing and an incomplete, cherished love.

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has returned with a new romantic release that is already creating a buzz. His latest track, Tu Hai Wohi, draws inspiration from the beloved Bollywood classic Tu Tu Hai Wohi, introducing a fresh interpretation while retaining the emotional essence that made the original unforgettable.

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A New Take On 'Tu Tu hai Wohi'

Rather than delivering a straightforward remake, Asim Azhar brings his own artistic identity to the song. Featuring original verses, fresh musical arrangements and his distinctive vocals, Tu Hai Wohi transforms the familiar melody into something more contemporary than usual. 

The track isn't a simple remake of the classic. It is a modern recreation of a cherished classic, combining nostalgia with the emotional depth of present-day pop and R&B. Built around the memorable vocal sample originally performed by legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar, along with R. D. Burman’s celebrated composition, the song explores themes of longing, waiting and holding on to a love that still feels incomplete.

Written and composed by Asim Azhar, the track pays tribute to one of South Asian music’s most enduring melodies. The original composition belongs to R. D. Burman, while the original lyrics were penned by Gulshan Bawra.

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Who Is Asim Azhar?

Asim Azhar is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, musician and actor. He first rose to prominence through YouTube, where he gained attention for his covers of popular contemporary Western songs. His talent and online popularity helped him transition into mainstream music, leading to a successful career in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Over the years, Azhar has delivered several hit songs and established himself as one of Pakistan’s most recognised and influential music artists, earning a loyal fan base across South Asia and beyond.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Asim Azhar's latest song release?

Asim Azhar has released a new romantic track titled

How does Asim Azhar's new song interpret the classic 'Tu Tu Hai Wohi'?

Rather than a straightforward remake, Azhar's version is a modern recreation. He adds original verses, fresh musical arrangements, and his distinctive vocals for a contemporary pop and R&B feel.

Who originally composed the classic 'Tu Tu Hai Wohi'?

The original composition of the classic

Who is Asim Azhar?

Asim Azhar is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, musician, and actor. He gained initial recognition through YouTube and has become a prominent music artist in Pakistan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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Viral Video ENtertainment News Asim Azhar R D Burman Tu Hai Wohi
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