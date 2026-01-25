Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Border 2 is proving that patriotic cinema still commands unmatched attention at the box office. Riding on nostalgia, star power, and strong audience connect, the Sunny Deol-led war drama has delivered an impressive performance in its opening days. As cinemas witnessed packed night shows and rising footfalls, the film has firmly positioned itself as one of the strongest openers of the year.

According to early industry estimates, Border 2 has not only maintained its opening momentum but has also outpaced several recent war-themed releases, making its presence felt across major Hindi-speaking markets.

ALSO READ: ‘Hope It Grows To Its Full Glory’: Border 2 Gets Love From Anupam Kher After Strong Box Office Start

Day 2 Box Office Numbers Show Solid Growth

(Image Source: Twitter/@upalakbr999)

Trade tracking website Sacnilk reports that Border 2 earned approximately Rs 36.7 crore on Saturday alone. With this, the film’s two-day domestic total now stands at around Rs 66.7 crore. The film had opened with Rs 30 crore on its first day, signaling strong initial interest that clearly carried forward into the weekend.

Audience turnout remained encouraging throughout the day, with overall Hindi occupancy touching 41.58 percent. Night shows emerged as the biggest driver, registering an impressive 61.70 percent occupancy, reflecting strong word-of-mouth and weekend traction.

Republic Day Weekend Boosts Audience Turnout

The extended Republic Day weekend appears to be working in the film’s favour. Viewership remained particularly strong in regions such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai, where the film’s patriotic theme has struck a chord.

Multiplex chains are also reporting sustained interest, especially during evening and night shows, suggesting that Border 2 could continue its upward climb through the holiday period.

How Border 2 Compares With Recent War Films

Border 2’s opening pace has naturally invited comparisons with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, the biggest Hindi blockbuster of 2025. While Dhurandhar collected Rs 60 crore within its first two days, Border 2 has edged past that mark, reinforcing its strong start.

The film has also comfortably surpassed the lifetime box office earnings of recent war films such as 120 Bahadur and Ikkis, both of which struggled to sustain momentum beyond their opening weekends.

Star Cast, Story, And Legacy At Play

(Image Source: Twitter/@Mdimtiy92659179)

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a formidable ensemble featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in key supporting roles. The film serves as a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border and draws inspiration from real events during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, highlighting the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is among the most ambitious releases of the year. While its reported budget remains substantial, early box office trends indicate a strong commercial runway ahead.

With positive audience reactions, strong regional performance, and the Republic Day holiday still in play, Border 2 shows no signs of slowing down. Trade circles are now watching closely to see how quickly the film crosses the Rs 100 crore milestone, a feat that seems well within reach if the current momentum holds.