Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBollywood Actor, Once Linked To Dawood Ibrahim, Ends Up Marrying A Monk

Bollywood Actor, Once Linked To Dawood Ibrahim, Ends Up Marrying A Monk

Mandakini, famed for Ram Teri Ganga Maili, was linked with gangster Dawood Ibrahim, lived under media fire, then quit films, married a Buddhist monk and embraced a spiritual life away from Bollywood.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Mandakini rose to fame with 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'.
  • Photos linked her to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, sparking rumors.
  • She later stepped away from films for spirituality.
  • Mandakini married a former Buddhist monk, embracing meditation.

She shot to fame overnight with a single film, only to vanish from the screen a few years later, her name suddenly wrapped in whispers about an underworld don and a mysterious second life thousands of miles away. This is the story of a leading Bollywood heroine whose career sparkled briefly, then flickered out under the shadow of serious rumours, before she quietly chose a life of meditation and mantra over movies and glamour. What really happened in those years, and how a party‑draped image turned into a monk’s robe, is still a tale that fascinates the industry.

Who's The Mysterious Actresss

The actress in question is Mandakini, who first became a household name with Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili in the 1980s. As her stardom rose, so did a very different kind of gossip. In 1994 she was supposedly linked with Mumbai gangster Dawood Ibrahim, after photographs of them together surfaced in the media. “Mandakini’s personal life grabbed a whole lot of attention after her photo with International terrorist (designated) and Mumbai gangster, Dawood Ibrahim,” explaining how one frame fired up endless rumours of a romantic bond. 

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Climax Was Shot Using 500 Litres of Petrol, Says SFX Supervisor: ‘Ranveer Was Walking In Close Proximity’

Dawood Ibrahim Controversy

Reports at the time claimed that Dawood had even asked Raj Kapoor to cast Mandakini in a film, and that certain producers became wary of her because of his alleged interest. Some stories even went so far as to say that Dawood shot a filmmaker for not casting her, though these claims were never proven. Amid the coverage of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, with Dawood as a prime suspect, the heat of that case also spilled over onto Mandakini, and she reportedly went “underground” for a while before being cleared in the matter. 

Speaking much later, she opened up about the pain those rumours caused. In an interview with Mid‑Day, she said, “I don't want people to connect me with Dawood any more or even think of that unfortunate episode. That's in the past now. I feel very bad that the media still wants to cash in on my name and make it as controversial as possible... I cleared my stand at that point of time.” She also mentioned that she was “really distressed” when things happened so suddenly, and that she slowly learned to live under that pressure with the support of her family. 

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Wore Saree For ‘Mere Angne Mein’, Rajesh Khanna And Jaya Bachchan Didn’t Like It

Bollywood Stardom To Spiritual Life

Over time, Mandakini stepped away from films and shifted focus to spirituality. She went on to marry Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, a former Buddhist monk, choosing a life rooted in meditation and religious practice. Today she is known not just as a former star of Ram Teri Ganga Maili, but as a woman who left the bright lights of Bollywood behind and walked into a quieter, more contemplative world. 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the actress whose career was overshadowed by rumors?

The actress is Mandakini, who gained fame with 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. Her career later faced challenges due to rumors linking her with a gangster.

What led to rumors about Mandakini's personal life?

Photographs of Mandakini with Mumbai gangster Dawood Ibrahim surfaced in the media in 1994, sparking widespread rumors of a romantic connection.

How did Mandakini address the rumors about Dawood Ibrahim?

Mandakini expressed her distress over the rumors, stating they were in the past and she felt bad about the media sensationalizing her name.

What path did Mandakini choose after leaving the film industry?

After stepping away from films, Mandakini embraced spirituality. She married Dr. Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur and now lives a life focused on meditation and religious practice.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dawood Ibrahim Ram Teri Ganga Maili Mandakini
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Bollywood Actor, Once Linked To Dawood Ibrahim, Ends Up Marrying A Monk
Bollywood Actor, Once Linked To Dawood Ibrahim, Ends Up Marrying A Monk
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Wore Saree For ‘Mere Angne Mein’, Rajesh Khanna And Jaya Bachchan Didn’t Like It
Amitabh Bachchan Wore Saree For ‘Mere Angne Mein’, Rajesh Khanna And Jaya Bachchan Didn’t Like It
Celebrities
WATCH: Aneet Padda Shoots For Shakti Shalini In Gwalior; Leaked Clips Show Her As A Schoolgirl
WATCH: Aneet Padda Shoots For Shakti Shalini In Gwalior; Leaked Clips Show Her As A Schoolgirl
Celebrities
‘Fan Girl’ Kareena Kapoor Hearts Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance On Jimmy Fallon Show. Seen Video Yet?
‘Fan Girl’ Kareena Kapoor Hearts Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance On Jimmy Fallon Show. Seen Video Yet?
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget