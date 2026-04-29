Bollywood Actor, Once Linked To Dawood Ibrahim, Ends Up Marrying A Monk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Mandakini rose to fame with 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'.

Photos linked her to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, sparking rumors.

She later stepped away from films for spirituality.

Mandakini married a former Buddhist monk, embracing meditation.

She shot to fame overnight with a single film, only to vanish from the screen a few years later, her name suddenly wrapped in whispers about an underworld don and a mysterious second life thousands of miles away. This is the story of a leading Bollywood heroine whose career sparkled briefly, then flickered out under the shadow of serious rumours, before she quietly chose a life of meditation and mantra over movies and glamour. What really happened in those years, and how a party‑draped image turned into a monk’s robe, is still a tale that fascinates the industry.

Who's The Mysterious Actresss

The actress in question is Mandakini, who first became a household name with Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili in the 1980s. As her stardom rose, so did a very different kind of gossip. In 1994 she was supposedly linked with Mumbai gangster Dawood Ibrahim, after photographs of them together surfaced in the media. “Mandakini’s personal life grabbed a whole lot of attention after her photo with International terrorist (designated) and Mumbai gangster, Dawood Ibrahim,” explaining how one frame fired up endless rumours of a romantic bond.

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Dawood Ibrahim Controversy

Reports at the time claimed that Dawood had even asked Raj Kapoor to cast Mandakini in a film, and that certain producers became wary of her because of his alleged interest. Some stories even went so far as to say that Dawood shot a filmmaker for not casting her, though these claims were never proven. Amid the coverage of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, with Dawood as a prime suspect, the heat of that case also spilled over onto Mandakini, and she reportedly went “underground” for a while before being cleared in the matter.

Speaking much later, she opened up about the pain those rumours caused. In an interview with Mid‑Day, she said, “I don't want people to connect me with Dawood any more or even think of that unfortunate episode. That's in the past now. I feel very bad that the media still wants to cash in on my name and make it as controversial as possible... I cleared my stand at that point of time.” She also mentioned that she was “really distressed” when things happened so suddenly, and that she slowly learned to live under that pressure with the support of her family.

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Bollywood Stardom To Spiritual Life

Over time, Mandakini stepped away from films and shifted focus to spirituality. She went on to marry Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, a former Buddhist monk, choosing a life rooted in meditation and religious practice. Today she is known not just as a former star of Ram Teri Ganga Maili, but as a woman who left the bright lights of Bollywood behind and walked into a quieter, more contemplative world.