Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Despite initial reactions, the song became a massive hit.

Amitabh Bachchan, known as the “Shahenshah” of Bollywood, is one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. He rose to superstardom with films like Zanjeer and Deewaar. In the 1970s and 1980s, his “Angry Young Man” image deeply connected with audiences. However, his career also had some surprising and memorable moments. One such interesting incident is linked to the film Lawaaris, where he performed in a saree for a song.

Amitabh Bachchan Wore A Saree

The action drama Lawaaris was released in 1981, and its song Mere Angne Mein became extremely popular. In this song, Amitabh Bachchan appeared wearing a saree. Not only did he dance in the saree, but he also sang the song. However, at that time, superstar Rajesh Khanna did not appreciate this performance. While the song became a huge hit, Rajesh Khanna reportedly mocked Amitabh’s female get-up.

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Rajesh Khanna Took A Dig

According to the book Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India’s First Superstar, Rajesh Khanna said in a film magazine interview in 1982, “I would not perform ‘Mere Angne Mein’ even for wealth and fame. I cannot compromise with my dignity, nor can I wear a saree.”

Jaya Bachchan Did Not Like The Look

While the song was being widely loved by audiences, Jaya Bachchan was not impressed with Amitabh Bachchan’s appearance. In an interview, Amitabh himself revealed that his saree-clad performance did not go down well with her. He said, “When Jaya saw the song, she did not like my get-up and the way I was dancing like a woman. She was so upset that she even left the theatre during the screening.”

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The Song Became Iconic

Despite the initial reactions, Mere Angne Mein became a massive hit. Even today, it is considered one of Bollywood’s most entertaining and memorable songs. Amitabh Bachchan’s unique performance left a lasting impression on audiences, and over time, the scene became iconic. Even now, whenever the song is mentioned, his saree look is instantly remembered.