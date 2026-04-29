Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Wore Saree For ‘Mere Angne Mein’, Rajesh Khanna And Jaya Bachchan Didn’t Like It

Amitabh Bachchan Wore Saree For ‘Mere Angne Mein’, Rajesh Khanna And Jaya Bachchan Didn’t Like It

Amitabh Bachchan wore a saree for the song Mere Angne Mein in Lawaaris, a performance that became iconic, though it did not go down well with Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Despite initial reactions, the song became a massive hit.

Amitabh Bachchan, known as the “Shahenshah” of Bollywood, is one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. He rose to superstardom with films like Zanjeer and Deewaar. In the 1970s and 1980s, his “Angry Young Man” image deeply connected with audiences. However, his career also had some surprising and memorable moments. One such interesting incident is linked to the film Lawaaris, where he performed in a saree for a song.

Amitabh Bachchan Wore A Saree

The action drama Lawaaris was released in 1981, and its song Mere Angne Mein became extremely popular. In this song, Amitabh Bachchan appeared wearing a saree. Not only did he dance in the saree, but he also sang the song. However, at that time, superstar Rajesh Khanna did not appreciate this performance. While the song became a huge hit, Rajesh Khanna reportedly mocked Amitabh’s female get-up.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Aneet Padda Shoots For Shakti Shalini In Gwalior; Leaked Clips Show Her As A Schoolgirl

Rajesh Khanna Took A Dig

According to the book Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India’s First Superstar, Rajesh Khanna said in a film magazine interview in 1982, “I would not perform ‘Mere Angne Mein’ even for wealth and fame. I cannot compromise with my dignity, nor can I wear a saree.”

Jaya Bachchan Did Not Like The Look

While the song was being widely loved by audiences, Jaya Bachchan was not impressed with Amitabh Bachchan’s appearance. In an interview, Amitabh himself revealed that his saree-clad performance did not go down well with her. He said, “When Jaya saw the song, she did not like my get-up and the way I was dancing like a woman. She was so upset that she even left the theatre during the screening.”

ALSO READ | ‘Fan Girl’ Kareena Kapoor Hearts Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance On Jimmy Fallon Show. Seen Video Yet?

The Song Became Iconic

Despite the initial reactions, Mere Angne Mein became a massive hit. Even today, it is considered one of Bollywood’s most entertaining and memorable songs. Amitabh Bachchan’s unique performance left a lasting impression on audiences, and over time, the scene became iconic. Even now, whenever the song is mentioned, his saree look is instantly remembered.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the song 'Mere Angne Mein' still popular?

Yes, 'Mere Angne Mein' became a massive hit and is considered one of Bollywood's most entertaining and memorable songs. Amitabh Bachchan's saree performance is a defining characteristic of the iconic song.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Rajesh Khanna Jaya Bachchan Lawaaris
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Wore Saree For ‘Mere Angne Mein’, Rajesh Khanna And Jaya Bachchan Didn’t Like It
Amitabh Bachchan Wore Saree For ‘Mere Angne Mein’, Rajesh Khanna And Jaya Bachchan Didn’t Like It
Celebrities
WATCH: Aneet Padda Shoots For Shakti Shalini In Gwalior; Leaked Clips Show Her As A Schoolgirl
WATCH: Aneet Padda Shoots For Shakti Shalini In Gwalior; Leaked Clips Show Her As A Schoolgirl
Celebrities
‘Fan Girl’ Kareena Kapoor Hearts Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance On Jimmy Fallon Show. Seen Video Yet?
‘Fan Girl’ Kareena Kapoor Hearts Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance On Jimmy Fallon Show. Seen Video Yet?
Celebrities
Pooja Hegde Heads Back Home After 'Dinner Date' With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra
Pooja Hegde Heads Back Home After 'Dinner Date' With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget