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Actor Ranveer Singh filmed near a 500-litre petrol explosion.

SFX supervisor ensured actor safety during intense stunt.

Production team prioritized practical effects for climax.

Imagine a Bollywood action scene so real it could burn the screen. Ranveer Singh walked right next to a massive explosion fueled by 500 litres of petrol, no fancy CGI tricks. SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi shares how they pulled off this heart-pounding climax in Dhurandhar 2, making fans gasp at the danger.

Real Explosions Steal The Show

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit screens in March 2026 and became a hit for its jaw-dropping action. The film's SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi revealed in a Hindi Rush podcast that every explosion was real, not computer-generated. He said, "Aditya Dhar said, 'I don't want to use CGI,' especially for explosions. Jo last waala tanker blast tha, that was the toughest. Usmein sabse bada safety concern tha. (The last blast was the toughest. It was the biggest safety concern). Imagine 500 litres of petrol."

Tyagi explained the climax featured Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, but safety came first. All fragments in the blast were real, and Ranveer walked very close to the fire. "Ranveer was walking in close proximity, and I had to make sure the flames did not reach Ranveer. We did all the work and precisely told Ranveer Singh where he could start walking," Tyagi said.

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Ranveer's Calm Amid Chaos

Arjun Rampal was in the shot at first but stepped away before the blast for safety. Tyagi was most worried about Ranveer, who stayed cool. "I was majorly concerned for Ranveer, but he wasn't as concerned himself. Mostly because he had seen our work and knew how precisely I briefed everyone about the explosions," Tyagi shared.

After the take, Ranveer cheered, saying, "Faad diya tune! (You absolutely smashed it)." Even after pack-up, Arjun and the crew stayed to watch. Tyagi noted, "We had done Arjun Reddy's pack-up, he could have gone back to his van, but everybody stayed back to watch the explosion."

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Massive Scale And Team Effort

The sequence used real train bases and containers, with production pressure high. Tyagi fought for 500 litres of petrol plus 25 kilos of explosives per tank. "Production told me to use 250 litres, but I was adamant that at least 500 litres of fuel was required... Maine suna sabki, ki apne mann ki (I heard all of them but did what my heart said)," he said. "Humne actually Dhurandhar mein khoon paseena diya hai (We actually gave our blood and sweat to Dhurandhar)."

This no-CGI approach made Dhurandhar 2's climax unforgettable, proving Bollywood's push for practical effects.