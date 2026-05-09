Ashu Reddy surprised her followers by sharing engagement photos on Instagram. The images offered glimpses of her ring and hinted at a traditional Telugu ceremony.
Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Ashu Reddy Shares Engagement Pics Amid Rs 9.35 Cr Cheating Allegations
Ashu Reddy shares engagement photos on Instagram amid a Rs 9.35 crore cheating case. Here’s what we know about the controversy and her response.
- Ashu Reddy revealed engagement, sharing ring and hand photos online.
- Engagement news emerges amid ₹9.35 crore cheating allegations.
- Court order restricts defamatory content about Ashu Reddy.
- Reddy seeks privacy and respect for dignity during legal proceedings.
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Ashu Reddy surprised followers with an update about her personal life. The actor quietly dropped engagement photos online, setting off a fresh wave of curiosity. The timing, however, has only added to the intrigue, coming right in the middle of a serious Rs 9.35 crore cheating allegation that continues to unfold.
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A Subtle Engagement Reveal
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On Friday, Ashu offered a glimpse into her engagement through a series of Instagram posts. One image shows her gently holding a man’s hand, while another captures a closer look at her ring, an elegant gold and diamond piece featuring twin bands and infinity symbols.
A monochrome shot further highlights the moment, with Ashu admiring the ring, while another frame shows her fiancé holding her hand affectionately. The overall setting hints at a traditional Telugu ceremony, though she has chosen to keep her partner’s identity under wraps for now.
The Rs 9.35 Crore Cheating Allegations
The engagement announcement arrives against the backdrop of a serious complaint filed earlier this year. In April, Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, father of UK-based software engineer YV Dharmendra, approached authorities in Hyderabad. He alleged that Ashu had deceived his son of ₹9.35 crore under the pretext of marriage.
The complaint also names members of her family, including her father Venkata Krishna Koyya, her sister Venkata Divya Reddy Koyya, and her mother Koyya Yashoda Reddy. Following this, the Central Crime Station (CCS) registered an FIR.
Responding to the developments, Ashu stated, “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect.”
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Legal Battle And Appeal For Privacy
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As the controversy gained traction, Ashu moved the Telangana High Court, raising concerns over defamatory content being circulated. Shortly after, she addressed the situation publicly through social media.
She wrote, “The Hon'ble High Court of Telangana, by its order dated 29.04.2026 in CRP No.1346 of 2026, has restrained the media houses, content creators and platforms from publishing anything defamatory about me. Please respect the order. Please respect my privacy. The matter is in court, and the court will decide it.”
In another message, she urged restraint and responsibility, saying, “I am not asking anyone to stop reporting on matters of genuine public concern. I am only asking, with folded hands, that my privacy, my dignity and my reputation, which the Constitution itself protects under Article 21, be honored while the courts do their work".
From Dubsmash Fame To Spotlight Scrutiny
Ashu Reddy first caught public attention as a ‘Dubsmash queen’, often noted for her resemblance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Over the years, she expanded her presence with roles in Telugu films like Focus (2022) and Spark (2023), alongside appearances in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and Bigg Boss Non-Stop.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What personal news did Ashu Reddy recently share?
What allegations are currently being made against Ashu Reddy?
Ashu Reddy is facing a ₹9.35 crore cheating allegation. A complaint claims she deceived a software engineer under the pretext of marriage, with her family also named.
How has Ashu Reddy responded to the cheating allegations?
Ashu Reddy has stated that she will take legal action against any false information shared without her consent. She has also appealed for privacy and respect for the court's proceedings.
What legal steps has Ashu Reddy taken regarding the allegations?
Ashu Reddy moved the Telangana High Court, which has restrained media and content creators from publishing defamatory content about her. She has urged respect for her privacy and the ongoing court process.