Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Ashu Reddy Shares Engagement Pics Amid Rs 9.35 Cr Cheating Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashu Reddy revealed engagement, sharing ring and hand photos online.

Engagement news emerges amid ₹9.35 crore cheating allegations.

Court order restricts defamatory content about Ashu Reddy.

Reddy seeks privacy and respect for dignity during legal proceedings.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Ashu Reddy surprised followers with an update about her personal life. The actor quietly dropped engagement photos online, setting off a fresh wave of curiosity. The timing, however, has only added to the intrigue, coming right in the middle of a serious Rs 9.35 crore cheating allegation that continues to unfold.

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A Subtle Engagement Reveal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashu Reddy❤️ (@ashu_uuu)

On Friday, Ashu offered a glimpse into her engagement through a series of Instagram posts. One image shows her gently holding a man’s hand, while another captures a closer look at her ring, an elegant gold and diamond piece featuring twin bands and infinity symbols.

A monochrome shot further highlights the moment, with Ashu admiring the ring, while another frame shows her fiancé holding her hand affectionately. The overall setting hints at a traditional Telugu ceremony, though she has chosen to keep her partner’s identity under wraps for now.

The Rs 9.35 Crore Cheating Allegations

The engagement announcement arrives against the backdrop of a serious complaint filed earlier this year. In April, Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, father of UK-based software engineer YV Dharmendra, approached authorities in Hyderabad. He alleged that Ashu had deceived his son of ₹9.35 crore under the pretext of marriage.

The complaint also names members of her family, including her father Venkata Krishna Koyya, her sister Venkata Divya Reddy Koyya, and her mother Koyya Yashoda Reddy. Following this, the Central Crime Station (CCS) registered an FIR.

Responding to the developments, Ashu stated, “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect.”

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Legal Battle And Appeal For Privacy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashu Reddy❤️ (@ashu_uuu)

As the controversy gained traction, Ashu moved the Telangana High Court, raising concerns over defamatory content being circulated. Shortly after, she addressed the situation publicly through social media.

She wrote, “The Hon'ble High Court of Telangana, by its order dated 29.04.2026 in CRP No.1346 of 2026, has restrained the media houses, content creators and platforms from publishing anything defamatory about me. Please respect the order. Please respect my privacy. The matter is in court, and the court will decide it.”

In another message, she urged restraint and responsibility, saying, “I am not asking anyone to stop reporting on matters of genuine public concern. I am only asking, with folded hands, that my privacy, my dignity and my reputation, which the Constitution itself protects under Article 21, be honored while the courts do their work".

From Dubsmash Fame To Spotlight Scrutiny

Ashu Reddy first caught public attention as a ‘Dubsmash queen’, often noted for her resemblance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Over the years, she expanded her presence with roles in Telugu films like Focus (2022) and Spark (2023), alongside appearances in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and Bigg Boss Non-Stop.