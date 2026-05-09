Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates 37th Birthday 'Feeling Complete', Greets Fans Outside Home: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay Deverakonda greeted fans from balcony on birthday.

Rashmika Mandanna joined him, mother also present.

Brother shared unseen wedding pictures with heartfelt wish.

Upcoming films include Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.

On his 37th birthday, the Tollywood star stepped out onto the balcony of his Hyderabad residence to greet a sea of waiting fans, and within minutes, the internet couldn’t get enough. Standing beside him was Rashmika Mandanna, making the occasion even more special.

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Vijay Deverakonda Greets Fans From Balcony

The streets turned into a festival as #VijayDeverakonda joined fans for a special birthday cake cutting at his residence ❤️‍🔥🥳



Massive crowd, deafening cheers, and pure Rowdy energy all around.



That love from fans says everything about the craze he carries #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/9nOiEUuwv3 — Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) May 9, 2026

Dressed in a bright orange T-shirt, Vijay looked relaxed and genuinely happy as he acknowledged the crowd gathered outside since morning. He smiled, waved, and spent a few unhurried moments soaking in the love from fans who had turned up just to catch a glimpse.

The visuals, now circulating widely online, show him interacting warmly with the crowd. His mother stood beside him, smiling at the fans, while Rashmika joined in, turning the simple gesture into a family moment that felt authentic and unscripted.

‘Feeling Complete’: Brother Anand’s Emotional Wish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverakonda)

While the balcony moment grabbed attention, another post added a more emotional layer to the day. Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, shared unseen pictures from Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding, giving fans a rare glimpse into their private celebrations.

Alongside the photos, he wrote, “This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever (heart emoji) Happy birthday bigggg brother!!! (heart and sparkles emojis) @thedeverakonda.”

The images captured unseen candid moments with Vijay guiding Anand during a photo, the brothers chatting ahead of a ceremony, and family members, including parents Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, immersed in wedding rituals. One frame even showed Vijay in a turban, hand resting on his brother’s shoulder.

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What’s Next For Vijay Deverakonda?

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Kingdom (2025), directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Despite high expectations, the film didn’t quite land as anticipated.

Looking ahead, he has Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, in the pipeline. He’s also set to appear in the period action film Ranabaali, helmed by Rahul Sankrithyan, where he will once again share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.