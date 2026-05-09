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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Deverakonda Celebrates 37th Birthday 'Feeling Complete', Greets Fans Outside Home: WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates 37th Birthday 'Feeling Complete', Greets Fans Outside Home: WATCH

WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his 37th birthday with fans outside his Hyderabad home, joined by Rashmika Mandanna. Heartwarming moments go viral.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 May 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay Deverakonda greeted fans from balcony on birthday.
  • Rashmika Mandanna joined him, mother also present.
  • Brother shared unseen wedding pictures with heartfelt wish.
  • Upcoming films include Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.

On his 37th birthday, the Tollywood star stepped out onto the balcony of his Hyderabad residence to greet a sea of waiting fans, and within minutes, the internet couldn’t get enough. Standing beside him was Rashmika Mandanna, making the occasion even more special.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Rumours Reignite As Suchitra Makes Shocking Claims, Says 'Parasites Tend To Enter...'

Vijay Deverakonda Greets Fans From Balcony

Dressed in a bright orange T-shirt, Vijay looked relaxed and genuinely happy as he acknowledged the crowd gathered outside since morning. He smiled, waved, and spent a few unhurried moments soaking in the love from fans who had turned up just to catch a glimpse.

The visuals, now circulating widely online, show him interacting warmly with the crowd. His mother stood beside him, smiling at the fans, while Rashmika joined in, turning the simple gesture into a family moment that felt authentic and unscripted.

‘Feeling Complete’: Brother Anand’s Emotional Wish

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverakonda)

While the balcony moment grabbed attention, another post added a more emotional layer to the day. Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, shared unseen pictures from Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding, giving fans a rare glimpse into their private celebrations.

Alongside the photos, he wrote, “This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever (heart emoji) Happy birthday bigggg brother!!! (heart and sparkles emojis) @thedeverakonda.”

The images captured unseen candid moments with Vijay guiding Anand during a photo, the brothers chatting ahead of a ceremony, and family members, including parents Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, immersed in wedding rituals. One frame even showed Vijay in a turban, hand resting on his brother’s shoulder.

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel Calls Out Bollywood’s PR Culture, Says ‘2 Films A Year Don’t Make You A Star’

What’s Next For Vijay Deverakonda?

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Kingdom (2025), directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Despite high expectations, the film didn’t quite land as anticipated.

Looking ahead, he has Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, in the pipeline. He’s also set to appear in the period action film Ranabaali, helmed by Rahul Sankrithyan, where he will once again share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Vijay Deverakonda celebrate his 37th birthday?

Vijay celebrated his birthday by greeting fans from his Hyderabad residence's balcony. Rashmika Mandanna and his mother also joined him.

What did Anand Deverakonda share on Vijay's birthday?

Anand Deverakonda shared unseen pictures from Vijay and Rashmika's wedding, wishing his brother a happy birthday and noting he seemed more complete and confident.

What are Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming projects?

Vijay has Rowdy Janardhana and the period action film Ranabaali in the pipeline. He will also reunite with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Birthday ENtertainment News
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