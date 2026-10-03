Arjun Das Was In Talks For Don 3; Actor Confirms Farhan Akhtar Had Approached Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Arjun Das confirmed discussing a role, but not pursuing it.

Ranveer Singh exited Don 3 after reported creative differences.

Producers sought compensation from Ranveer, involving industry associations.

The project's future remains uncertain regarding casting and production.

Farhan Akhtar’s much-discussed action franchise has hit another roadblock after Ranveer Singh’s exit from the project. While the film’s future remains unclear, Tamil actor Arjun Das has now confirmed that he was approached for a role in the third instalment. In a recent interview with News18, Arjun revealed that he met Farhan and discussed the part with the filmmaker. Although the collaboration is no longer moving forward, the actor said he hopes to work with Farhan in the future. Don 3 was announced in 2023, with Ranveer stepping into the role earlier played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Arjun Das On Don 3 Approach

Arjun Das has confirmed that he was in discussions with Farhan Akhtar for Don 3, putting to rest speculation about his possible involvement in the film.

Speaking to News18, the actor said he received a call from Farhan and subsequently met him to discuss the role. “I was very, very fortunate to have received a call from Farhan sir. We did meet, humne discuss bhi kiya tha (we discussed the part), but unfortunately, that isn’t happening now,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘What A Film. Mazedaar, Lajawab’: Karan Johar Reviews Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam 3'

Arjun also praised Farhan and expressed his desire to work with him on another project. “But I am hoping, and I hope I get to work with Farhan sir soon. I think he is one of the sweetest and most humble people I have met. So, yes, I don’t want to lie about it. It was supposed to happen, but now it’s not happening,” he added.

The actor further revealed that he will appear in a Hindi film soon. According to Arjun, the project has already reached the post-production stage.



Don 3 Controversy Explained

Don 3 was announced in 2023 with Ranveer Singh taking over the titular role from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who headlined the earlier films in the franchise. However, the project faced repeated delays and remained in development for an extended period. According to reports, differences emerged between Ranveer and the makers over the screenplay and the delay in starting production. There were also reports claiming that the actor had concerns about the script not being fully locked.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Gets I&B Ministry Nod After Changes Show China 'Positively', May Release On Nov 13: Report

Another reported point of disagreement involved discussions about alternative casting. Ranveer was reportedly unhappy over claims that other actors, including Hrithik Roshan, had been considered for the role while he was still attached to Don 3. Ranveer eventually walked out of the film in December 2025. Reports subsequently claimed that Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani sought compensation from the actor, with the figure reportedly being around ₹45 crore.

Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Row

The dispute later reached industry associations. Farhan and Ritesh reportedly approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer before subsequently withdrawing it. The matter was also taken to the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). Ranveer’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, later appeared before the association and challenged the reported Rs 45 crore compensation demand on his son’s behalf.

With Ranveer no longer attached to the project and reports of disagreements surrounding its production, the casting and overall future of Don 3 remain unsettled. For Arjun Das, meanwhile, the proposed collaboration with Farhan may not have worked out this time, but the actor has made it clear that he remains open to working with the filmmaker in the future.