Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi has taken another step towards a theatrical release after months of uncertainty surrounding the war drama. The film, earlier announced as Battle Of Galwan, was delayed amid concerns over its portrayal of the 2020 India-China conflict. According to a fresh report by Bollywood Hungama, the revised version has now received a No Objection Certificate from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The report says the film was substantially changed following concerns over its content and now presents India-China relations in a more positive light. However, Maatrubhumi is still awaiting CBFC certification, meaning its reported November release plan is not confirmed yet.

Maatrubhumi Gets Government NOC

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers recently submitted a revised version of Maatrubhumi to officials, who were reportedly satisfied with the changes. A source cited by the publication said the I&B Ministry granted an NOC last week, clearing the way for the film to move towards theatrical release.

The report also states that the film underwent substantial alterations after concerns were raised about its portrayal of China. The source said, “The new version of Maatrubhumi is highly altered compared to the original version. Moreover, it now also talks about the relationship between India and China in a positive light.”

The development comes after the film remained stuck for months. A September report had said there was still no CBFC screening and that the film was being held up over its China connection.

Salman Khan Eyes November 13 Release

While the makers have not officially announced a release date, Bollywood Hungama reports that Salman Khan is considering November 13 for Maatrubhumi. The date falls shortly after Diwali, and the source said Salman believes the post-festival period could be suitable for the film.

The source said, “Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film’s release.”

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However, there is an important condition. Maatrubhumi still has to be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification. If the certification process is completed this month, the makers could potentially release the film on November 13. The date therefore remains a reported plan rather than a confirmed theatrical release.

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All About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and stars Salman Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh. The project was originally announced as Battle Of Galwan and is based on the 2020 India-China military clash. The film was later renamed Maatrubhumi.

Earlier reports suggested that the makers had removed or altered references to China following concerns surrounding the film’s content. The latest report indicates that the revised version has now received government clearance, although CBFC certification is still pending.

For now, November 13 is the date being reported for Maatrubhumi, but audiences will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers before treating it as final.