Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unidentified assailants opened fire, injuring Tiger, damaging car.

Tiger Shroff performed at Global Peace Honours after October incident.

Global Peace Honours recognized heroes, attended by notable personalities.

Tiger Shroff has made his first public performance since the October firing incident involving his vehicle. The actor took to the stage at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, November 21, where he performed to the popular track ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’. Dressed in traditional attire, Tiger's appearance at the event drew attention, with several videos of his performance circulating on social media.

ALSO READ: VHP Demands Ban On Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Objects To Ravana's Portrayal

Tiger Shroff Performs ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ At Global Peace Honours 2026

Held at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India, the ceremony marked Tiger’s return to the stage after the October 18 incident. Videos from the event show the actor performing in front of the audience as the venue lit up during his act.

Performing at an open-air event after everything he's been through takes guts. Tiger Shroff, hats off. #TigerShroff #Braveheart #Respect https://t.co/n5PD6e5b1x — Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) November 21, 2026

The incident took place when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s vehicle as he was returning home from a football ground. The actor sustained minor injuries, while the car’s mirror was damaged. His performance on Saturday was his first public appearance on stage since the reported attack.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar Among Guests At Mumbai Event

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together prominent personalities from different walks of life. The annual ceremony honours victims and heroes of terrorism while recognising individuals who have championed peace, courage and humanity.

Among the notable attendees were Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar and Vikrant Massey. The event also focused on spreading a message of peace, unity and compassion while remembering those who lost their lives to terrorism.

ALSO READ: A-List Stars Offered To Replace Salman Khan On Bigg Boss For Less Money, Reveals Ex-Talent Head

Tiger Shroff's Upcoming And Recent Work

On the professional front, Tiger was last seen in director A. Harsha’s action thriller Baaghi 4. The film featured Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Thakur, Saurabh Sachdeva and Upendra Limaye, among others.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 arrived in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)