Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manish Goyal unexpectedly exited Bigg Boss 20 prematurely.

His departure stemmed from severe leg pain, a health concern.

Host Salman Khan confirmed medical grounds, not audience votes.

Goyal participated for 40 days as a wild card contestant.

Manish Goyal’s journey on Bigg Boss 20 has come to an unexpected end. The television actor, who entered the reality show as a wild card contestant, has left the house after spending around 40 days inside. However, his exit was not the result of low audience votes. Host Salman Khan clarified that a health-related issue was behind the decision, bringing his stint on the show to an early close.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Makes First Appearance After Firing Incident, Performs 'Deva Shree Ganesha': WATCH

Manish Goyal Leaves 'Bigg Boss 20' Due To Leg Pain

Manish Goyal was introduced as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 20 and managed to keep viewers entertained during his time in the house. His departure, however, came under different circumstances.

The actor had reportedly been experiencing considerable pain in his legs and was finding it difficult to feel comfortable inside the house. Taking his health into account, the makers decided to send him out of the competition. Salman Khan also made it clear that Manish was not being eliminated because he had received fewer votes.

Manish Goyal Spent Around 40 Days In The 'Bigg Boss' House

The 20th season of Bigg Boss began on September 6, with around 14 to 15 contestants entering the house initially. Two more participants later joined the competition as wild card entries, including Manish Goyal.

He made his entry during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 10. After spending approximately 40 days in the house, the actor has now exited the show.

ALSO READ: VHP Demands Ban On Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Objects To Ravana's Portrayal

Who Is Manish Goyal? A Look At His Television Career

Manish Goyal, 51, was born in Delhi on August 27, 1975. He began his television acting career at the age of 25 with the popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii in 2000.

Over the years, he has appeared in several well-known television serials, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anupamaa, Bhabhi and Bhagya Lakshmi. Beyond acting, Manish has also participated in reality television. He won the cooking-based show Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki and finished as the first runner-up on the inaugural season of Nach Baliye. He competed in the dance reality show alongside his wife, Poonam Narula.