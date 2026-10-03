‘What A Film. Mazedaar, Lajawab’: Karan Johar Reviews Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam 3'

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 has opened strongly at the box office, drawing positive reactions from audiences and critics. Amid the film’s early success, filmmaker Karan Johar shared his thoughts on the third chapter of the franchise on Instagram Stories. Karan praised the film as well as the performances of Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, while also applauding director Abhishek Pathak. Ajay later reposted Karan’s Story. The film has also made a notable start commercially, recording ₹66.7 crore in India on its opening day, according to industry tracking reports. It reportedly collected Rs 95 crore worldwide on Friday.

Karan Johar Reviews Drishyam 3

Karan Johar shared the poster of Drishyam 3 on his Instagram Stories, featuring Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. Reacting to the film, Karan wrote, “What a film. Mazedaar, lajawab.” He also tagged Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat while praising their performances as “outstanding”. Karan further described Abhishek Pathak as a “brilliant director” and congratulated the entire cast and crew on the film’s performance.

Ajay subsequently reposted Karan’s Instagram Story, sharing the filmmaker’s reaction with his followers.

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Drishyam 3 Box Office

Drishyam 3 has recorded the biggest opening day of Ajay Devgn’s career, with an India collection of Rs 66.7 crore on Friday, as per industry tracking reports. The figure also puts the film ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which opened at Rs 57 crore in India. The film has also recorded a higher opening-day figure than Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which earned Rs 63 crore, while Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar opened at Rs 30 crore, according to the figures cited in the report.

Worldwide, Drishyam 3 reportedly earned Rs 95 crore on its first day. The Gandhi Jayanti holiday also contributed to the film’s opening-day footfall.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion And Mohanlal Connection

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi franchise. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu and Shriya Saran reprising their respective roles as Meera Deshmukh and Nandini Salgaonkar. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast in a new role.

Abhishek Pathak has directed and written the film, which continues Vijay’s story after the events of the first two instalments. The third film follows a new storyline rather than adapting the Malayalam Drishyam films on which the earlier Hindi versions were based. Ajay had also revealed at FICCI Frames 2026 that he sought Mohanlal’s approval before proceeding with the third film. Mohanlal played Georgekutty in the original Malayalam franchise.

Speaking about his conversation with the veteran actor, Ajay said, “I called up Mohanlal sir, because I wanted him to see the film. They do such a great job, and this time we've diverted completely. So for me, I thought that a kind of approval from him would be nice. So I wanted him to see the film, and he's on holiday. So he was very sweet, and then we kept interacting. I think he's going to watch the film soon there.”

With Karan Johar now joining the growing list of people reacting to the film, Drishyam 3 continues to generate attention both for its theatrical performance and its place as the concluding chapter of the Hindi franchise.