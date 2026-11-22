Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramsha Farooqui, ex-Rita Reporter, auditioned for Roadies Rebirth.

She impressed judges recreating her character and displaying fitness.

Her Roadies audition, a childhood dream, gained significant attention.

Ramsha Farooqui, who once won viewers over as Rita Reporter in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is back in the spotlight. After leaving the show in 2025, the actress has now appeared in the audition rounds of reality series Roadies Rebirth. Although her journey did not progress very far, Ramsha managed to grab attention with her energetic performance, reporting act and impressive fitness.

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Ramsha Farooqui Auditions For 'Roadies Rebirth'

Ramsha entered Roadies Rebirth as a contestant and made an impression on the mentors with her confidence and lively personality. In a nod to her much-loved television character, she even recreated Rita Reporter's signature reporting style, leaving the judges entertained.

The actress also showcased her fitness by performing push-ups during the audition. Clips from her appearance have since circulated on social media, with fans praising her entertaining personality and physical transformation. While she couldn't secure a longer run on the show, the audition gave viewers a glimpse of a different side of the actress.

Ramsha Shares Emotional Note About Her Roadies Dream

Following her audition, Ramsha shared an emotional post on social media, opening up about how much she had wanted to be part of Roadies. She explained that the show had been on her bucket list since childhood and that she had often imagined herself taking on its challenges.

"If you’ve ever been my friend, you know how passionate I am about Roadies. For me, this is not just a show, it’s a dream that has always been at the top of my bucket list. This is something I grew up watching. I would always imagine myself performing all those tasks and tell my mom, 'I want to do this too!'. I never tried auditioning before because I always thought maybe I wasn’t ready. Maybe I wasn’t confident enough, beautiful enough, fit enough or entertaining enough."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramsha farooqui🎭 (@ramshafarooqui5555)

She went on to reveal that she finally decided to give the audition a chance this year, leaving the decision about her readiness to the judges.

"But this year, I told myself, let the judges decide if I’m ready. And I gave it everything I had at that moment. Cleared the first two rounds on my very first attempt, reached the PI and showed the world a little glimpse of what I’ve got."

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Ramsha Farooqui's Journey As Rita Reporter

Ramsha became familiar to television audiences through her role as Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her character covered the lively happenings in Gokuldham Society with a distinctive reporting style. Before Ramsha took on the role, actress Priya Ahuja had portrayed Rita Reporter.

Ramsha's exit from the sitcom in 2025 left viewers missing her presence on the show. Her recent Roadies audition has now brought her back into conversations, with fans getting a glimpse of her fitness, confidence and enthusiasm beyond her popular television role.