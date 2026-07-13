Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anupam Kher criticized for downplaying Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft.

He cited historical temple attacks as far greater tragedies.

Kher posted cryptic messages online, seen as addressing critics.

Police arrested eight for alleged Ram Temple donation theft.

Anupam Kher has become the focus of intense online debate after his comments on the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft sparked widespread criticism. The veteran actor, who described the incident as a comparatively "very small issue" in the context of historical attacks on temples, has since shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts. Although he did not directly address the backlash, many social media users believe the messages were aimed at his critics.

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What Did Anupam Kher Say On The Ram Temple Theft Case?

Anupam Kher described the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple as a "very small issue" when compared with historical attacks on temples and atrocities against Hindus.

He said, "Temples were looted when the Mughals destroyed our temples. When Brahmins were killed. When the wealth of our temples was plundered. When women were raped in the temple premises. That was a far greater tragedy. If we could overcome that pain, then this is a very, very small matter."

The actor also added, "People are making a huge issue out of this. They are saying there has been looting in the temple... such words are being used. Temples were looted when the Mughals destroyed our temples. Temples were looted when Mughal rulers killed Brahmins and collected and weighed their sacred threads. Temples were looted when Mughal emperors came here and took away valuables from every temple. Temples were looted when women were raped within temple premises. That was a far greater tragedy. If we could overcome that, then this issue of theft is a very small matter."

Cryptic Instagram Posts Follow Online Criticism

As criticism intensified online, Kher posted a message on Instagram that many believe was directed at his detractors.

The post read, "Imaandaar insaan ki sabse badi daulat uski nidarta hoti hai. Jiske man mein chor nahin, uski nazar kabhi nahin jhukti." [An honest person's greatest wealth is their fearlessness. A person with a clear conscience never has to lower their gaze.]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Soon afterwards, he shared another post, saying, "It feels good to be popular… but trying to be everyone's favourite often takes us further away from ourselves. I've learnt that the most important thing is to remain a good person in your own eyes. The rest of the world's opinions keep changing with time. How many people are there in your life whose opinions truly matter? Take a moment to think about that. Don't try to be popular with the whole world. It is neither possible nor healthy. Jai Ho!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Although the actor did not refer to the controversy directly, many social media users viewed the posts as his response to the ongoing backlash.

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Ram Temple Theft Case: Investigation So Far

The alleged theft linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple first came to light on 7 June 2026. Following the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). An FIR was registered on 25 June 2026, and eight people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Upcoming Projects

Despite the controversy, Anupam Kher continues to work on his upcoming films. He is set to appear in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' and is also part of a film based on the Ayodhya Ram Temple. However, at present, public attention remains focused on his recent remarks and the social media posts that followed.