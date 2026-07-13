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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Temples Were Looted When Mughals Destroyed Them': Anupam Kher Faces Backlash Over Ram Mandir Theft Remarks

'Temples Were Looted When Mughals Destroyed Them': Anupam Kher Faces Backlash Over Ram Mandir Theft Remarks

Anupam Kher has come under fire over his remarks on the Ayodhya Ram Temple theft case. Amid growing criticism, the actor shared cryptic Instagram posts that many see as a response to his detractors.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anupam Kher criticized for downplaying Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft.
  • He cited historical temple attacks as far greater tragedies.
  • Kher posted cryptic messages online, seen as addressing critics.
  • Police arrested eight for alleged Ram Temple donation theft.

Anupam Kher has become the focus of intense online debate after his comments on the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft sparked widespread criticism. The veteran actor, who described the incident as a comparatively "very small issue" in the context of historical attacks on temples, has since shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts. Although he did not directly address the backlash, many social media users believe the messages were aimed at his critics.

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What Did Anupam Kher Say On The Ram Temple Theft Case?

Anupam Kher described the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple as a "very small issue" when compared with historical attacks on temples and atrocities against Hindus.

He said, "Temples were looted when the Mughals destroyed our temples. When Brahmins were killed. When the wealth of our temples was plundered. When women were raped in the temple premises. That was a far greater tragedy. If we could overcome that pain, then this is a very, very small matter."

The actor also added, "People are making a huge issue out of this. They are saying there has been looting in the temple... such words are being used. Temples were looted when the Mughals destroyed our temples. Temples were looted when Mughal rulers killed Brahmins and collected and weighed their sacred threads. Temples were looted when Mughal emperors came here and took away valuables from every temple. Temples were looted when women were raped within temple premises. That was a far greater tragedy. If we could overcome that, then this issue of theft is a very small matter."

Cryptic Instagram Posts Follow Online Criticism

As criticism intensified online, Kher posted a message on Instagram that many believe was directed at his detractors.

The post read, "Imaandaar insaan ki sabse badi daulat uski nidarta hoti hai. Jiske man mein chor nahin, uski nazar kabhi nahin jhukti." [An honest person's greatest wealth is their fearlessness. A person with a clear conscience never has to lower their gaze.]

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Soon afterwards, he shared another post, saying, "It feels good to be popular… but trying to be everyone's favourite often takes us further away from ourselves. I've learnt that the most important thing is to remain a good person in your own eyes. The rest of the world's opinions keep changing with time. How many people are there in your life whose opinions truly matter? Take a moment to think about that. Don't try to be popular with the whole world. It is neither possible nor healthy. Jai Ho!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Although the actor did not refer to the controversy directly, many social media users viewed the posts as his response to the ongoing backlash.

ALSO READ: TV Actor Rohit Chandel Admits Visiting Minor Co-Star Repeatedly After Arrest In POCSO Case, Says Police

Ram Temple Theft Case: Investigation So Far

The alleged theft linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple first came to light on 7 June 2026. Following the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). An FIR was registered on 25 June 2026, and eight people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Upcoming Projects

Despite the controversy, Anupam Kher continues to work on his upcoming films. He is set to appear in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' and is also part of a film based on the Ayodhya Ram Temple. However, at present, public attention remains focused on his recent remarks and the social media posts that followed.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Anupam Kher say about the Ram Temple donation theft?

Anupam Kher described the alleged donation theft as a 'very small thing.'

How did Anupam Kher react to the online criticism?

As criticism intensified, Anupam Kher shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts that many believed were directed at his detractors. He did not directly address the backlash in his messages.

What is the current status of the Ram Temple theft investigation?

The alleged theft came to light on June 7, 2026. An FIR was registered on June 25, 2026, and eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted.

Why did Anupam Kher consider the donation theft a small issue?

He compared it to historical instances where Mughals destroyed temples, killed Brahmins, plundered wealth, and raped women. Kher stated that these were far greater tragedies that people overcame, making the current theft a minor concern.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ram Temple Theft Ayoshya Ram Mandir Donation Row
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