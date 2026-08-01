Rahul Gandhi met parents of students who lost their lives following the NEET-UG paper leak. He criticized the Centre over the examination controversy, sharing photographs from the meeting on X.
Explorer
'You Can't Silence Gen Z': Rahul Gandhi Meets Families Of NEET Victims, Targets PM Modi Over Apology Video
Rahul Gandhi met families of students who died after the NEET-UG paper leak, attacked the Centre over the education system, urged PM Modi to apologise to students, and said Gen Z cannot be silenced.
- Rahul Gandhi met parents of NEET-UG paper leak victims.
- He criticized PM Modi for not addressing affected families.
Before You Go
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Rahul Gandhi do regarding the NEET-UG paper leak controversy?
What was Rahul Gandhi's main criticism of the education system?
He stated that repeated paper leaks, cancelled examinations, and years of hard work being wiped out had shaken students' faith. He also mentioned that the system itself is not honest with students.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Modi Ji Should Apologise To Them': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Over Apology Video
India
'He Forgave Her': Mother Thanks PM Modi For Forgiving Daughter Amid Abuse Row
India
'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark
India
'Will You Only Forgive In Reels?' Dipke Questions PM Modi Over Withdrawing Cases Against Students
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion