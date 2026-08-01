'Modi Ji Should Apologise To Them': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Over Apology Video

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English NewsNewsIndia'You Can't Silence Gen Z': Rahul Gandhi Meets Families Of NEET Victims, Targets PM Modi Over Apology Video

'You Can't Silence Gen Z': Rahul Gandhi Meets Families Of NEET Victims, Targets PM Modi Over Apology Video

Rahul Gandhi met families of students who died after the NEET-UG paper leak, attacked the Centre over the education system, urged PM Modi to apologise to students, and said Gen Z cannot be silenced.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi met parents of NEET-UG paper leak victims.
  • He criticized PM Modi for not addressing affected families.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the parents of students who lost their lives following the NEET-UG paper leak and criticised the Centre over the examination controversy. He also shared photographs from the meeting on X, showing him interacting with students and grieving family members.

Also Read: Petrol Could Have Hit Rs 125/Litre During Iran Conflict Without Ethanol Blending: Centre

'Nothing Is More Painful Than Seeing Parents Grieve'

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said there is nothing more heartbreaking than seeing parents mourning the loss of their children.

"Behind every young life lost is a family forced to live with unimaginable pain. It also raises serious questions about a broken education system," he wrote.

He said repeated paper leaks, cancelled examinations and years of hard work being wiped out overnight had shaken students' faith in the system.

"Our students are asked to work honestly, but the system itself is not honest with them," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister had spoken about forgiving students but had not met any grieving family or any student whose future had been affected by the paper leak.

"He has not met a single parent who lost a child or a student whose dreams were shattered because of the paper leak. India's students do not need his forgiveness. They deserve an apology from him," Gandhi said.

'Parents' Tears Reflect Failure of Education System'

Rahul Gandhi said the tears and grief of parents who had lost their children represented the deepest tragedy and would remain with them forever.

He added that the crisis had exposed serious flaws in the country's education system, with paper leaks, cancelled examinations and years of preparation being destroyed in an instant.

Also Read: 'Nims Dai' Nirmal Purja Dies At 43 In Pakistan's Broad Peak Avalanche

'Gen Z Cannot Be Silenced'

The Congress leader also criticised the alleged action taken against student protesters.

Addressing Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi said, "You cannot silence Gen Z through fear and intimidation. First, you broke their bones. Now FIRs are being filed against them and their accounts are being blocked. You represent India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came amid continuing political attacks over the NEET-UG paper leak and the government's handling of the issue.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rahul Gandhi do regarding the NEET-UG paper leak controversy?

Rahul Gandhi met parents of students who lost their lives following the NEET-UG paper leak. He criticized the Centre over the examination controversy, sharing photographs from the meeting on X.

What was Rahul Gandhi's main criticism of the education system?

He stated that repeated paper leaks, cancelled examinations, and years of hard work being wiped out had shaken students' faith. He also mentioned that the system itself is not honest with students.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi NEET Paper Leak Gen Z Protest : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest
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