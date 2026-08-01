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English NewsNewsIndia'No Documents': Tehseen Poonawalla Claims Delhi Police Put Him Under House Arrest Ahead Of Anti-E20 Protest

'No Documents': Tehseen Poonawalla Claims Delhi Police Put Him Under House Arrest Ahead Of Anti-E20 Protest

Tehseen Poonawalla claimed Delhi Police placed him under house arrest ahead of his planned hunger strike and protest against the E20 petrol policy.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Activist Tehseen Poonawalla claimed Delhi Police placed him under house arrest.
  • This allegedly prevented his planned protest against the E20 petrol policy.
  • Poonawalla and critics cite E20 fuel issues for older vehicles.
  • He demands consumers retain choice of multiple fuel options.

Activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Saturday claimed that he was placed under house arrest by the Delhi Police ahead of his planned protest march and hunger strike against the Centre's E20 petrol policy. Sharing a series of videos and posts on X, Poonawalla alleged that police personnel had been stationed outside his residence to prevent him from participating in the demonstration.

The Delhi Police had not immediately responded publicly to Poonawalla's claims at the time of writing.

Poonawalla Alleges House Arrest Before Planned Protest

In a post on X, Poonawalla alleged that a large police contingent had been deployed outside his home.

"An entire battalion of @DelhiPolice cops including women officers have put me under house arrest! Nitin Gadkari ji sir is scared of #Ethanol. #EthanolScam BETA BADHAO YOJNA SUGAR DADDY," he wrote. He later shared another post claiming that no formal order had been provided. "I have been put under house arrest by @DelhiPolice! No documents no papers!" he said.


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Throughout Saturday, Poonawalla continued posting updates, maintaining that he had been prevented from leaving his residence to carry out the protest.

Planned Hunger Strike Followed Earlier Protest Denial

Earlier in the day, Poonawalla said Delhi Police had informed him that he would not be allowed to observe a silent protest or undertake a hunger strike.

According to him, the demonstration was scheduled to begin at 10 am with a walk from the rear exit of Claridges Hotel near the paan stall to Tees January Marg, ending at Gandhi Smriti. He had described the protest as being centred on the issues of free speech and fuel choice.

The planned march came after authorities denied permission for his proposed "Gaadi March" to Parliament on July 31. Following that decision, Poonawalla announced that he would instead carry out a solo walk to Gandhi Smriti and begin an indefinite hunger strike.

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Campaign Targets E20 Petrol Policy

Poonawalla has been campaigning against the government's E20 petrol policy and has repeatedly criticised Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari over the issue.

The E20 fuel blend consists of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol. While the government has promoted the policy as part of its ethanol-blending programme, critics have raised concerns over its impact on older vehicles.

According to Poonawalla and his organisation, Team Bharat, owners of vehicles manufactured before 2023 have reported lower fuel efficiency and higher maintenance costs after using E20 fuel.

The group has demanded that consumers continue to have access to multiple fuel options, including 100 per cent petrol, E5 and E10 blends, allowing motorists to choose the fuel best suited to their vehicles.

Poonawalla had organised a protest against E20 fuel on July 5 and had later announced a "Gaadi March" near Parliament Street on July 31, which was not permitted by authorities. Saturday's planned march and hunger strike were intended as the next phase of that campaign.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Tehseen Poonawalla allegedly placed under house arrest?

He claimed Delhi Police placed him under house arrest to prevent his planned protest march and hunger strike. This demonstration was against the Centre's E20 petrol policy.

What policy is Tehseen Poonawalla protesting against?

Poonawalla is campaigning against the government's E20 petrol policy. This policy mandates a fuel blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol.

What concerns does Poonawalla have about E20 fuel?

He and his organization, Team Bharat, state that E20 fuel leads to lower fuel efficiency and higher maintenance costs. This particularly affects vehicles manufactured before 2023.

What are Tehseen Poonawalla's demands regarding fuel options?

Poonawalla's group demands that consumers continue to have access to multiple fuel options. These include 100% petrol, E5, and E10 blends, allowing motorists to choose.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tehseen Poonawalla Nitin Gadkari Ethanol Delhi POlice E20 Petrol
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