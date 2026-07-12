Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Television actor Rohit Chandel arrested, remanded to judicial custody.

Accused by minor co-star of stalking and physical assault.

Police confirmed arrest; Chandel admitted repeatedly visiting victim.

Case registered under POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Television actor Rohit Chandel has been remanded to judicial custody after being arrested by Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police in connection with a complaint filed by his 16-year-old co-star. The minor has accused the actor of stalking, harassment and physical assault. Chandel, known for appearing in television shows including Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Pandya Store, was taken into custody on 10 July.

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Rohit Chandel Sent To Judicial Custody

According to a Times of India report, Ghatkopar Police Station's Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Laxman Ardekar confirmed that Chandel was produced before a court following his arrest and later remanded to judicial custody.

He said, "Rohit Chandel was arrested and produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. He has been accused of stalking the victim. He is currently in judicial custody. The court will decide how long he will remain in custody."

The officer further stated that during questioning, Chandel admitted that he had been visiting the minor actress. Police said the complainant, who had worked with him as a co-actor, alleged that he was putting pressure on her. Investigators also claimed that although Chandel lives in Dahisar, he frequently travelled to Ghatkopar in an attempt to meet her. They further alleged that he continued calling her even after his phone number had been blocked.

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Complaint Details Allegations Of Stalking And Assault

According to the complaint filed by the minor, the accused allegedly made repeated phone calls from his own number as well as several other numbers between December 2025 and 7 July, despite her attempts to cut off contact.

The complaint also alleges that on 5 July, Chandel went near her residence, followed her, argued with her, verbally abused her and physically assaulted her.

Case Registered Under POCSO And BNS

Based on the complaint, Ghatkopar Police registered a case against Chandel under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In addition, he has been booked under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged stalking and Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt.