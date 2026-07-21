Annu Kapoor Questions Shah Rukh Khan's 'Last Superstar' Tag, Asks 'Will He Be Relevant In 2045?'

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Annu Kapoor questions actors' sustained influence across generations.

Kapoor acknowledges Khan's achievements despite questioning relevance.

More than a decade after Shah Rukh Khan famously described himself as "the last of the stars", the remark continues to divide opinion within the film industry. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has now shared his perspective, questioning whether any actor can retain the same level of influence across generations. While disagreeing with the label attached to Shah Rukh, Kapoor also acknowledged the superstar's immense success and praised his qualities as a family man.

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Annu Kapoor Questions The Idea Of A 'Last Superstar'

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Annu Kapoor argued that the media has repeatedly created narratives around actors being the industry's "last superstar", adding that similar claims had once surrounded Rajesh Khanna.

"For years, the media has been creating this narrative that a particular person is the last superstar. Similar things were said during Rajesh Khanna's time. Looking back, nobody in this industry has come close to matching the kind of innings Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have had. It has become very difficult for anyone to sustain such a long career," he stated.

Drawing a comparison with Amitabh Bachchan's decades-long career, Kapoor questioned whether Shah Rukh Khan could continue enjoying the same level of relevance in the years ahead.

"The actor you are referring to started around 1992. That makes it about 34 years. If you subtract 34 from Amitabh Bachchan's 53-year career, there are still 19 years left. Do you think it is possible for Shah Rukh Khan to remain equally relevant for another 19 years? I'm not taking his name on purpose. Will he still be relevant in 2045? I don't think so."

However, he was equally clear in acknowledging Shah Rukh's achievements, adding, "But nobody can take away the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is the second-richest actor in the world."

Annu Kapoor Recalls Sharing Screen Space With Shah Rukh In Darr

When asked about working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Chopra's Darr, Annu Kapoor initially said he did not remember collaborating with the actor. After being reminded of their appearance in the film, he admitted the experience had faded from memory because Shah Rukh was still at the beginning of his career.

"I don't remember. He was extremely new then. I don't remember what we spoke about. You should ask him if he remembers working with me and whether he learnt something from me."

Kapoor further explained that his involvement in the film was limited.

"Yash Chopra had asked me to do the film. I had just three days of shooting and wasn't involved much. I have nothing to do with Shah Rukh Khan. And when I have nothing to do with someone, all I have for them are blessings and prayers."

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The Remark That Continues To Spark Debate

Shah Rukh Khan made the now-famous statement during his appearance on Anupam Kher's chat show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai in 2014.

When asked whether another actor could reach the same level of fame, Shah Rukh replied, "Nahi, aisa hoga nahi. Main modest hoon, but I'll tell you honestly? I am the last of the stars."

The comment has remained a talking point ever since.