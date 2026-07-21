Anupam Kher Admits He Was Jealous Of Amrish Puri After He Landed Mogambo's Iconic Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anupam Kher revealed jealousy losing Mr. India's Mogambo role.

He was initially considered before Amrish Puri secured it.

Kher later acknowledged Puri's unforgettable, brilliant performance.

Anupam Kher has candidly admitted that he felt jealous of the late Amrish Puri after losing the iconic role of Mogambo in Mr India. In a recent interview, Kher revealed that he was initially considered for the legendary villain but was later dropped from the film, leaving him deeply disappointed.

Anupam Kher On Losing Mogambo Role

Speaking to Raj Shamani, Anupam Kher recalled how being replaced in Mr India affected him emotionally. He revealed that after he was removed from the film and Amrish Puri was cast as Mogambo, he struggled with feelings of jealousy and insecurity.

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"I felt jealous and small. I kept wondering why I had been removed and how he had got the role. Why was I replaced?" Kher shared, reflecting on his initial reaction after missing out on the part.

The actor admitted that not being selected for such a significant role left him deeply hurt. However, his perspective changed after watching the film.

Amrish Puri's Performance Changed His Perspective

Anupam Kher acknowledged that once he saw Mr India, he realised Amrish Puri had delivered a performance that was impossible to replicate.

He admitted that the late actor portrayed Mogambo with such brilliance that he himself could not have performed the character in the same way. The realisation helped him come to terms with losing the role and appreciate Puri's unforgettable contribution to Indian cinema.

Why Mogambo Remains An Icon

Released in 1987 and directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. Over the years, Mogambo has become one of the most iconic villains in Indian cinema, with Amrish Puri's famous dialogue, "Mogambo Khush Hua," continuing to enjoy immense popularity among audiences.

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The film's hit song Hawa Hawai also remains a fan favourite decades after its release.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the acclaimed comedy-drama Khosla Ka Ghosla. He will also be seen in his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi.