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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher Admits He Was Jealous Of Amrish Puri After He Landed Mogambo's Iconic Role

Anupam Kher Admits He Was Jealous Of Amrish Puri After He Landed Mogambo's Iconic Role

Anupam Kher revealed he felt jealous of Amrish Puri after losing the iconic Mogambo role in Mr India. However, after watching the film, he admitted Puri's performance was unmatched.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anupam Kher revealed jealousy losing Mr. India's Mogambo role.
  • He was initially considered before Amrish Puri secured it.
  • Kher later acknowledged Puri's unforgettable, brilliant performance.

Anupam Kher has candidly admitted that he felt jealous of the late Amrish Puri after losing the iconic role of Mogambo in Mr India. In a recent interview, Kher revealed that he was initially considered for the legendary villain but was later dropped from the film, leaving him deeply disappointed.

Anupam Kher On Losing Mogambo Role

Speaking to Raj Shamani, Anupam Kher recalled how being replaced in Mr India affected him emotionally. He revealed that after he was removed from the film and Amrish Puri was cast as Mogambo, he struggled with feelings of jealousy and insecurity.

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"I felt jealous and small. I kept wondering why I had been removed and how he had got the role. Why was I replaced?" Kher shared, reflecting on his initial reaction after missing out on the part.

The actor admitted that not being selected for such a significant role left him deeply hurt. However, his perspective changed after watching the film.

Amrish Puri's Performance Changed His Perspective

Anupam Kher acknowledged that once he saw Mr India, he realised Amrish Puri had delivered a performance that was impossible to replicate.

He admitted that the late actor portrayed Mogambo with such brilliance that he himself could not have performed the character in the same way. The realisation helped him come to terms with losing the role and appreciate Puri's unforgettable contribution to Indian cinema.

Why Mogambo Remains An Icon

Released in 1987 and directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. Over the years, Mogambo has become one of the most iconic villains in Indian cinema, with Amrish Puri's famous dialogue, "Mogambo Khush Hua," continuing to enjoy immense popularity among audiences.

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The film's hit song Hawa Hawai also remains a fan favourite decades after its release.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the acclaimed comedy-drama Khosla Ka Ghosla. He will also be seen in his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi. 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Anupam Kher react to losing the role of Mogambo?

Anupam Kher admitted he felt jealous and small, wondering why he had been removed. He was deeply disappointed and hurt after being replaced by Amrish Puri.

What changed Anupam Kher's perspective on Amrish Puri playing Mogambo?

After watching Mr India, Kher realized Amrish Puri delivered an irreplaceable performance. He admitted Puri portrayed Mogambo with such brilliance he couldn't have matched it.

Why is Mogambo considered an iconic villain in Indian cinema?

Mogambo has become one of the most iconic villains due to Amrish Puri's brilliant portrayal and his famous dialogue, 'Mogambo Khush Hua.' The character's popularity endures decades later.

Who was originally considered for the role of Mogambo?

Anupam Kher revealed he was initially considered for the legendary villain Mogambo in Mr India. However, he was later dropped from the film, and Amrish Puri was cast instead.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Mr. India Amrish Puri Mogambo
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