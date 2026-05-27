Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film producers dismiss Vashu Bhagnani's allegations as baseless.

Makers cite personal vendetta and smear campaign for accusations.

Producers assert lawful ownership of songs 'Chunnari Chunnari', 'Ishq Sona Hai'.

Team expresses faith in the legal system for resolution.

Amid the growing controversy surrounding Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, producer Ramesh Taurani, along with Tips Films and the film’s team, has finally responded to the allegations levelled by producer Vashu Bhagnani. In a detailed statement released recently, the makers dismissed the accusations as “baseless” and described them as a targeted attempt to affect the film’s upcoming release.

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Team Calls Allegations A ‘Smear Campaign’

The statement strongly criticised the claims made against the production house and those associated with the film. Accroding to the makers, the allegations stem from "personal vendetta" and are part of a deliberate effort to create negativity around the project before it reaches cinemas.

The statement read, “Recently, a series of baseless allegations have been made against us by Mr. Vashu Bhagnani. It is amply clear to us that this is a smear campaign driven by personal vendetta, intended to derail the release of our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.”

Ramesh Taurani Reflects On Long Association With Vashu Bhagnani

The team also revisited their long-standing professional relationship with Vashu Bhagnani, tracing it back to the mid-1990s. They stated that they had supported him during the early stages of his career and had initially chosen not to react publicly out of respect for that history.

The statement further said, “Our association with Mr. Bhagnani dates back to 1995, when we generously offered him a 50 percent partnership and a producer credit on a project for which we had laid out all the ground work. Coolie No. 1 went on to become a massive box office hit and gave Mr. Bhagnani a kick-start in the industry. Over the years, we continued to extend our heartfelt support and good wishes to him. It is out of respect for this long-standing relationship that we chose to remain silent until now.”

Concerns Raised Over Legal Action

The makers also questioned the manner in which legal proceedings had reportedly been initiated. They claimed that instead of opting for direct communication, legal complaints were filed in a court located far from Mumbai.

In the statement, the team said, “However, Mr. Bhagnani remains determined to spread misinformation via various platforms including social media. Suspiciously, he has also chosen to file a legal complaint in Kathihar court in Bihar - over 2000 kms away from Mumbai. He decided to take legal action against all associated with our film rather than engage in direct dialogue.”

Makers Assert Ownership Of Songs

Addressing another major point of contention, the production team maintained that they are the “absolute and lawful owners” of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.

The statement added, “We are deeply disheartened and disappointed by Mr. Bhagnani’s conduct. We urge the public to not pay heed to such targeted negativity. We maintain that we are the absolute and lawful owners of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.”

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‘Justice Will Prevail,’ Say Makers

As the matter is now before the court, the team confirmed that this would be their only public response for the time being. They also expressed confidence in the Indian legal system while continuing to promote the film’s release.

The statement concluded, “Since this matter is sub judice, this will be the only statement we shall be making at this time. We have full faith in the legal system of our country and are confident that justice will prevail. To our beloved audiences, we promise a complete David Dhawan entertainer on the 5th of June, in a cinema near you. Satyameva Jayate.”