Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Production designer booked by Chandigarh Police for sexual harassment.

Woman filed FIR alleging forced alcohol and physical advances.

Designer allegedly met complainant alone at hotel under pretext.

Investigation continues as designer reportedly secures bail.

Saini S Johray, the production designer of Dhurandhar known for recreating Pakistan’s Lyari Town for the film, has been booked by Chandigarh Police following sexual harassment allegations made by a woman. The complaint was filed at the Sector-17 police station, after which an FIR was registered. Johray has reportedly secured bail as the police investigation in the matter continues, India Today reported.

FIR Against Dhurandhar Production Designer

The outlet further reported that the complainant, a resident of New Delhi, filed her complaint on April 20. Based on her statement, a case was registered against Johray, who lives in Mumbai’s Andheri West, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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In her complaint, the woman said she joined the Dhurandhar team as an assistant art director on September 2, 2025, while working on a college project after a faculty member shared her resume with the film’s team. She alleged that Johray later introduced himself as her mentor and gained her trust by claiming he was an alumnus of Delhi College of Art.

According to the complaint, Johray asked her to meet him in a room in Chandigarh’s Taj Hotel in Sector 17 under the pretext of a professional discussion. However, when she reached the hotel around 8.30 pm on September 10 last year, she allegedly found that no other team members had been invited. The woman also claimed she was asked to keep the meeting confidential.

Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment

She further alleged that she tried to leave after realising she was alone with him, but was pressured into consuming alcohol that had been spiked. Soon after, she said she began feeling dizzy, following which Johray allegedly made unwanted physical advances and continued inappropriate contact as her condition worsened.

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The woman also claimed that she vomited repeatedly over the next several minutes and alleged that Johray entered the bathroom and continued touching her inappropriately there as well. She further accused him of forcing her onto a bed later in the night and pressuring her to stay in the hotel room.

As per the report, she left the hotel the next morning and returned home in a physically weak state via bike taxi.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, was released in December last year. The film emerged as a box-office success, and its sequel, released months later, went on to break several records. The franchise currently ranks among India’s highest-grossing film series.

Alongside Ranveer, the films also feature Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt.