Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDhurandhar Production Designer Allegedly Spiked Woman’s Drink, Sexually Assaulted Her; FIR Filed

Dhurandhar Production Designer Allegedly Spiked Woman’s Drink, Sexually Assaulted Her; FIR Filed

Chandigarh Police have reportedly registered a case against Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at a hotel.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 May 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Production designer booked by Chandigarh Police for sexual harassment.
  • Woman filed FIR alleging forced alcohol and physical advances.
  • Designer allegedly met complainant alone at hotel under pretext.
  • Investigation continues as designer reportedly secures bail.

Saini S Johray, the production designer of Dhurandhar known for recreating Pakistan’s Lyari Town for the film, has been booked by Chandigarh Police following sexual harassment allegations made by a woman. The complaint was filed at the Sector-17 police station, after which an FIR was registered. Johray has reportedly secured bail as the police investigation in the matter continues, India Today reported. 

FIR Against Dhurandhar Production Designer

The outlet further reported that the complainant, a resident of New Delhi, filed her complaint on April 20. Based on her statement, a case was registered against Johray, who lives in Mumbai’s Andheri West, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ALSO READ| ‘Varun Is Gaane Se Salman Nahi Ban Sakta’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Chunnari Chunnari Remake, Says ‘Sounds Like A Bhajan’ 

In her complaint, the woman said she joined the Dhurandhar team as an assistant art director on September 2, 2025, while working on a college project after a faculty member shared her resume with the film’s team. She alleged that Johray later introduced himself as her mentor and gained her trust by claiming he was an alumnus of Delhi College of Art.

According to the complaint, Johray asked her to meet him in a room in Chandigarh’s Taj Hotel in Sector 17 under the pretext of a professional discussion. However, when she reached the hotel around 8.30 pm on September 10 last year, she allegedly found that no other team members had been invited. The woman also claimed she was asked to keep the meeting confidential.

Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment

She further alleged that she tried to leave after realising she was alone with him, but was pressured into consuming alcohol that had been spiked. Soon after, she said she began feeling dizzy, following which Johray allegedly made unwanted physical advances and continued inappropriate contact as her condition worsened.

ALSO READ| Who Is Sandip Patel? Indian-Origin Producer Earns Cannes 2026 Attention With Eric Roberts’ ‘Holy Father’

The woman also claimed that she vomited repeatedly over the next several minutes and alleged that Johray entered the bathroom and continued touching her inappropriately there as well. She further accused him of forcing her onto a bed later in the night and pressuring her to stay in the hotel room.

As per the report, she left the hotel the next morning and returned home in a physically weak state via bike taxi.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, was released in December last year. The film emerged as a box-office success, and its sequel, released months later, went on to break several records. The franchise currently ranks among India’s highest-grossing film series.

Alongside Ranveer, the films also feature Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt.

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the allegations against Saini S Johray?

Saini S Johray, the production designer of Dhurandhar, has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman. The complaint was filed at the Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh.

What action has been taken by the police?

Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against Saini S Johray following the sexual harassment allegations. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Has Saini S Johray been arrested?

Saini S Johray has reportedly secured bail while the police investigation into the sexual harassment allegations continues.

What was the complainant's role in the film Dhurandhar?

The complainant joined the Dhurandhar team as an assistant art director on September 2, 2025, after her resume was shared with the film's team.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 May 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chandigarh Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Dhurandhar Production Designer Allegedly Spiked Woman’s Drink, Sexually Assaulted Her; FIR Filed
Dhurandhar Production Designer Allegedly Spiked Woman’s Drink, Sexually Assaulted Her; FIR Filed
Celebrities
Who Is Sandip Patel? Indian-Origin Producer Earns Cannes 2026 Attention With Eric Roberts’ ‘Holy Father’
Who Is Sandip Patel? Indian-Origin Producer Earns Cannes 2026 Attention With Eric Roberts’ ‘Holy Father’
Celebrities
‘Varun Is Gaane Se Salman Nahi Ban Sakta’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Chunnari Chunnari Remake, Says ‘Sounds Like A Bhajan’
‘Varun Is Gaane Se Salman Nahi Ban Sakta’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Chunnari Chunnari Remake, Says ‘Sounds Like A Bhajan’
Celebrities
Manoj Bajpayee Weighs In On FWICE Directive Against Ranveer Singh, Says Industry Lacks Full Details
Manoj Bajpayee Weighs In On FWICE Directive Against Ranveer Singh, Says Industry Lacks Full Details
Advertisement

Videos

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site
BAKRID FLASHPOINT: Mira Road Clashes and Malihabad Protests Push Security Forces on Alert
LUCKNOW-MIRA ROAD TENSIONS: Temple Claim, Bakrid Row and Protests Put Police on High Alert
MIRA ROAD FLASHPOINT: Bakrid Goat Row Sparks Protests, Slogans and Tight Police Security
GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget