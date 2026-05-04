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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Amitabh Bachchan Might Not Return To Films': Tinnu Anand Opens Up On Shahenshah

'Amitabh Bachchan Might Not Return To Films': Tinnu Anand Opens Up On Shahenshah

Tinnu Anand recalled the tough phase during Shahenshah when Amitabh Bachchan’s accident delayed the film, creating financial stress. He shared how the actor’s return turned the situation around.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Tinnu Anand recalled 'Shahenshah' production difficulties.
  • Amitabh Bachchan's accident stalled film, creating financial stress.
  • Bachchan's return assured Anand, prioritizing his film.
  • 'Shahenshah' released 1988, became an iconic hit.

Filmmaker and singer Tinnu Anand is currently in the spotlight for an old interview where he shared some interesting and memorable stories about his film Shahenshah and working with Amitabh Bachchan. He revealed that while the making of the film was extremely difficult for him, the ending turned out to be special and unforgettable.

Challenges Faced During The Film

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, when asked about the difficulties during Shahenshah, Tinnu Anand said that the main problem was that the film couldn’t begin properly. Amitabh Bachchan had met with an accident, and a lot of money had already been invested in the project. Just two weeks after the accident, news spread that Amitabh’s condition was so serious that he might not return to films.

Tinnu explained that they had already taken financial backing, and once funding starts, the pressure builds. At that time, reports suggested that their main hero, because of whom they had received funding, might quit acting. This created a very stressful situation, with people constantly approaching him, making it one of the worst phases of his life.

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A Turning Point With Amitabh Bachchan

Tinnu further shared that after all these problems, Amitabh Bachchan returned. He was called to meet him, and during their meeting, an emotional moment took place. During lunch, Amitabh noticed that Tinnu wasn’t eating and asked him why. Tinnu responded emotionally, saying, “Sir, you can take my life, it will satisfy my hunger and solve your problems.”

Amitabh then reassured him, saying that he had spoken to Bunty and that whenever he would resume work, Tinnu’s film would be his priority. Tinnu said that he was so happy after hearing this that he literally danced all the way back home in a taxi.

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About The Film

Shahenshah was released in 1988 and was directed by Tinnu Anand. The film featured stars like Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Pran alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The story revolved around an honest police officer who becomes a vigilante named Shahenshah at night.

The film was widely loved for its powerful dialogues and Amitabh’s strong performance. After its release, it became a box office hit and is still considered one of Bollywood’s iconic films.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the main difficulties Tinnu Anand faced during the making of Shahenshah?

The film's production was difficult because Amitabh Bachchan had an accident early on. This caused stress due to financial backing and rumors of Bachchan quitting acting.

How did Amitabh Bachchan reassure Tinnu Anand during the difficult phase of Shahenshah's production?

Amitabh Bachchan assured Tinnu Anand that Shahenshah would be his priority once he resumed work. This news made Tinnu extremely happy.

When was Shahenshah released and who starred in it?

Shahenshah was released in 1988 and directed by Tinnu Anand. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Pran.

What was the story of the film Shahenshah?

The film is about an honest police officer who secretly becomes a vigilante named Shahenshah at night. It's known for its powerful dialogues and Bachchan's performance.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
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Amitabh Bachchan Shahenshah Tinnu Anand
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