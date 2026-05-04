Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunil Narine achieved 200 IPL wickets, becoming first overseas bowler.

Narine reached milestone in his 197th appearance for KKR.

Shah Rukh Khan lauded Narine's loyalty, skill, and family bond.

Fans celebrated Narine's legacy and all-round IPL contributions.

Sunil Narine has added another remarkable chapter to his IPL journey. The Kolkata Knight Riders star reached the 200-wicket mark during a crucial clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, triggering celebrations across the cricketing world. Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional tribute truly amplified the moment, turning a statistical feat into a story of loyalty, legacy, and long-standing impact.

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Sunil Narine Reaches Historic 200-Wicket Milestone

Sunil, my friend… here’s to 15 seasons… over 200 wickets… 3 titles and many more with the @KKRiders franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always… Be healthy and keep smiling! #SunilNarine pic.twitter.com/KFy1YfPENk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2026

Sunil Narine delivered yet another impactful spell during Kolkata Knight Riders' clash against Sunrises Hyderabad, picking up two wickets for 31 runs. In doing so, he quietly stepped into an elite club, reaching 200 wickets in the IPL.

The landmark came in his 197th appearance, with the dismissals of Ishan Kishan and Salil Arora marking the milestone moment. With this, Narine became the first overseas cricketer to achieve the feat, and only the third bowler overall after Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan Praises The Player

Shortly after the match, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to celebrate Narine’s achievement, sharing a picture with the KKR star. His words struck a chord instantly.

"Sunil, my friend... here's to 15 seasons... over 200 wickets... 3 titles and many more with the @KKRiders franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always... Be healthy and keep smiling!"

The post spread rapidly, with fans flooding the comments section, echoing the sentiment and celebrating Narine’s legacy.

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Fans Celebrate Narine’s Legacy

The reactions poured in almost instantly, and they weren’t subtle. One fan wrote, "Narine has always been the biggest contributor to the KKR and was key hand in winning the 3 ipl trophies. Mad respect"

Another comment read, "Legend forever, keep shining and inspiring always!"

Others went even further, highlighting his all-round contributions over the years, crediting him for evolving as an opener, finisher, and one of the league’s most dependable bowlers saying, "We are witnessing the greatest ever to have played IPL. Not Bumrah, not Rabada, not Rashid.. but it's Sunil Narine, did everything for KKR."