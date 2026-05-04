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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'15 Seasons, Over 200 Wickets, 3 Titles': Shah Rukh Khan Cheers KKR's Sunil Narine, Calls Him 'Magician'

'15 Seasons, Over 200 Wickets, 3 Titles': Shah Rukh Khan Cheers KKR's Sunil Narine, Calls Him 'Magician'

Shah Rukh Khan praises Sunil Narine after his 200-wicket IPL milestone. The KKR star becomes the first overseas player to achieve the feat.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunil Narine achieved 200 IPL wickets, becoming first overseas bowler.
  • Narine reached milestone in his 197th appearance for KKR.
  • Shah Rukh Khan lauded Narine's loyalty, skill, and family bond.
  • Fans celebrated Narine's legacy and all-round IPL contributions.

Sunil Narine has added another remarkable chapter to his IPL journey. The Kolkata Knight Riders star reached the 200-wicket mark during a crucial clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, triggering celebrations across the cricketing world. Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional tribute truly amplified the moment, turning a statistical feat into a story of loyalty, legacy, and long-standing impact.

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Sunil Narine Reaches Historic 200-Wicket Milestone

Sunil Narine delivered yet another impactful spell during Kolkata Knight Riders' clash against Sunrises Hyderabad, picking up two wickets for 31 runs. In doing so, he quietly stepped into an elite club, reaching 200 wickets in the IPL.

The landmark came in his 197th appearance, with the dismissals of Ishan Kishan and Salil Arora marking the milestone moment. With this, Narine became the first overseas cricketer to achieve the feat, and only the third bowler overall after Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan Praises The Player

Shortly after the match, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to celebrate Narine’s achievement, sharing a picture with the KKR star. His words struck a chord instantly.

"Sunil, my friend... here's to 15 seasons... over 200 wickets... 3 titles and many more with the @KKRiders franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always... Be healthy and keep smiling!"

The post spread rapidly, with fans flooding the comments section, echoing the sentiment and celebrating Narine’s legacy.

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Fans Celebrate Narine’s Legacy

The reactions poured in almost instantly, and they weren’t subtle. One fan wrote, "Narine has always been the biggest contributor to the KKR and was key hand in winning the 3 ipl trophies. Mad respect"

Another comment read, "Legend forever, keep shining and inspiring always!"

Others went even further, highlighting his all-round contributions over the years, crediting him for evolving as an opener, finisher, and one of the league’s most dependable bowlers saying, "We are witnessing the greatest ever to have played IPL. Not Bumrah, not Rabada, not Rashid.. but it's Sunil Narine, did everything for KKR."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What major milestone did Sunil Narine achieve in the IPL?

Sunil Narine reached the 200-wicket mark in the IPL during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is a significant achievement in his career.

Who was the first overseas cricketer to reach 200 IPL wickets?

Sunil Narine became the first overseas cricketer to achieve 200 wickets in the IPL. He is only the third bowler overall to reach this milestone.

How did Shah Rukh Khan celebrate Narine's achievement?

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to praise Narine, calling him a magician and expressing his love for him like family. He highlighted Narine's 15 seasons, over 200 wickets, and 3 titles with KKR.

What did fans say about Sunil Narine's contribution to KKR?

Fans praised Narine as the biggest contributor to KKR and a key player in their 3 IPL trophy wins. Many consider him one of the greatest to have played in the IPL due to his all-round contributions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN IPL 2026 SUNIL NARINE KOlkata Knight Riders
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