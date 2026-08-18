Delhi University PhD Scholar Suspended For Slapping Professor On Campus; CCTV Captures Assault

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A research scholar allegedly attacked and slapped a professor at the Law Faculty of Delhi University on Monday, August 17, following which he was suspended and barred from entering the university premises.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am at Umang Bhawan, according to the Delhi University Proctor's Office. Delhi Police said an FIR has been registered at Maurice Nagar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Delhi University said Singh's suspension from the Faculty of Law took effect immediately. His entry into the University of Delhi premises has also been banned with immediate effect under Ordinance XV-B of the Delhi University Act, 1922.

CCTV Captures Assault

CCTV footage reportedly captured the alleged assault by Shubham Singh, a PhD scholar admitted to the Faculty of Law in the 2024-25 academic session (Phase-II).

The CCTV footage showed the student waiting for the professor before allegedly attacking him as he entered the building.

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के फैकल्टी ऑफ लॉ के PhD स्कॉलर शुभम सिंह ने एक प्रोफेसर को पीट दिया।



यूनिवर्सिटी ने आरोपी छात्र को सस्पेंड कर दिया है और पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।



वीडियो देखिए 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/zhgh4A5FJO — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) August 18, 2026

DTF Demands Strict Action

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) has demanded strict and immediate action against the student. The teachers' organisation termed the incident serious and raised concerns over the safety of faculty members on the university campus.

The organisation said incidents involving assault, misbehaviour and threats against teachers cannot be ignored. It maintained that students cannot be permitted to resort to physical violence against teachers and urged the university administration to respond firmly.

The university's proctor issued an order on August 17 suspending the accused student. However, DTF argued that suspension alone was insufficient given the seriousness of the alleged assault.

The organisation called for further strict action against the student and demanded an effective mechanism to prevent similar incidents on campus.

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DTF Points To Earlier Incidents

According to DTF, the latest incident is not an isolated case at the Law Faculty. The organisation referred to a recent instance in which several professors were allegedly subjected to rude and objectionable behaviour by a student.

DTF also cited an incident from last year involving DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha, who allegedly slapped a professor at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar College. The organisation said such incidents should be viewed as part of a wider concern over the safety and dignity of teachers rather than as isolated cases.

Teachers' Body Seeks Accountability

DTF said repeated incidents of alleged physical and verbal misconduct raise concerns about discipline and the safety of teachers at Delhi University.

The organisation argued that teachers should be able to perform their duties in a safe environment without fear or pressure. It also stressed that action only after an incident is not enough and called for clear rules and accountability mechanisms to prevent such occurrences.

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In a statement, DTF president Rajib Ray and secretary Abha Dev Habib urged the university administration to take concrete steps to protect the safety and dignity of teachers.

The organisation said it hoped the administration would go beyond suspension and take further necessary action in the latest case, considering the seriousness of the alleged incident.

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