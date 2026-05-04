Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral meme falsely linked Kangana Ranaut to Rahul Gandhi.

Ranaut strongly refuted the fabricated quote as fake news.

She criticized the disrespectful treatment of women in discourse.

This follows prior public criticism of Rahul Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself at the centre of a social media storm, but this time, she’s having none of it. The actor-turned-politician stepped in to shut down a bizarre viral claim linking her to Rahul Gandhi, calling it outright “fake news” and questioning the treatment of women in public discourse.

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Viral Meme Sparks Controversy

The row began on May 3 when an Instagram meme page circulated a post. The now viral post features Kanagana Ranaut and Rahul Gandhi alongside a fabricated quote. The text claimed, “Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join krenge toh mein unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon”

What followed rapid shares, heated debates, and a flood of reactions across platforms. The post’s caption suggested the remark was typical of Kangana’s outspoken style, fuelling speculation over whether it was sarcasm, a dig, or something else entirely.

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Kangana Ranaut Responds Strongly

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana addressed the controversy head-on the very next day. Today, on May 4, she reshared the viral meme on her Instagram story. The actor-turned-politician dismissed it as fabricated.

In a sharp response, she wrote, “How pathetic is this fake news, no dignity for women even in politics, shame on those who are spreading these fake news.”

Her statement didn’t just refute the rumour, it also pointed to a broader concern about how women are often targeted with disrespectful narratives.

Not the First Political Face-Off

This isn’t the first time Kangana has publicly clashed with Rahul Gandhi. She has previously criticised his Lok Sabha speeches, even remarking that they give her a headache and accusing him of shifting focus away from key issues.