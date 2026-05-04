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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Shuts Down Marriage Rumours With Rahul Gandhi, Calls Viral Claim ‘Pathetic Fake News’

Kangana Ranaut Shuts Down Marriage Rumours With Rahul Gandhi, Calls Viral Claim ‘Pathetic Fake News’

Kangana Ranaut dismisses viral claims about marrying Rahul Gandhi, calling them ‘pathetic fake news’ and raising concerns over respect for women in politics.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral meme falsely linked Kangana Ranaut to Rahul Gandhi.
  • Ranaut strongly refuted the fabricated quote as fake news.
  • She criticized the disrespectful treatment of women in discourse.
  • This follows prior public criticism of Rahul Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself at the centre of a social media storm, but this time, she’s having none of it. The actor-turned-politician stepped in to shut down a bizarre viral claim linking her to Rahul Gandhi, calling it outright “fake news” and questioning the treatment of women in public discourse.

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Viral Meme Sparks Controversy

The row began on May 3 when an Instagram meme page circulated a post. The now viral post features Kanagana Ranaut and Rahul Gandhi alongside a fabricated quote. The text claimed, “Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join krenge toh mein unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon”

What followed rapid shares, heated debates, and a flood of reactions across platforms. The post’s caption suggested the remark was typical of Kangana’s outspoken style, fuelling speculation over whether it was sarcasm, a dig, or something else entirely.

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Kangana Ranaut Responds Strongly

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)
(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana addressed the controversy head-on the very next day. Today, on May 4, she reshared the viral meme on her Instagram story. The actor-turned-politician dismissed it as fabricated.

In a sharp response, she wrote, “How pathetic is this fake news, no dignity for women even in politics, shame on those who are spreading these fake news.”

Her statement didn’t just refute the rumour, it also pointed to a broader concern about how women are often targeted with disrespectful narratives.

Not the First Political Face-Off

This isn’t the first time Kangana has publicly clashed with Rahul Gandhi. She has previously criticised his Lok Sabha speeches, even remarking that they give her a headache and accusing him of shifting focus away from key issues.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial claim about Kangana Ranaut went viral?

A viral meme falsely claimed Kangana Ranaut said she'd marry Rahul Gandhi if he joined the BJP. She called this 'fake news'.

How did Kangana Ranaut respond to the viral meme?

Kangana Ranaut reshared the meme on her Instagram story and strongly refuted it as fabricated, calling out the lack of dignity for women.

What is Kangana Ranaut's general concern regarding the viral claim?

She expressed concern about the disrespectful narratives and treatment of women in public discourse, especially in politics.

Has Kangana Ranaut had previous political clashes with Rahul Gandhi?

Yes, Kangana has previously criticized Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speeches, stating they gave her a headache and accused him of deflecting from key issues.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral News Rahul Gandhi ENtertainment News KANGANA RANAUT : Rahul Gandhi
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