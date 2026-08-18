The S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 20.95 points or 0.03 percent in the pre-opening session.
BSE Sensex Today: Index Opens In Green; Ethos, Gland Pharma Shares Jump Over 4%
The Sensex opened marginally higher in pre-open trade, while Ethos, Gland Pharma and Jai Balaji Industries emerged among the top BSE gainers.
- Sensex opened marginally positive with 20.95-point gain.
- Power sector gained; metals and auto sectors slipped pre-opening.
- Ethos, Gland Pharma, Jai Balaji Industries were top gainers.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 20.95 points or 0.03 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals fell by 0.09 per cent, power zoomed by 0.07 per cent, and auto slipped by 0.26 per cent. Meanwhile, Ethos Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
Ethos Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.55 per cent to trade at Rs 2,915.05 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Gland Pharma Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.45 per cent to trade at Rs 3,037.85 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.
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Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 2.64 per cent to trade at Rs 71.94 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening session?
Which sectors experienced changes during the pre-opening session?
Metals fell by 0.09 percent, power zoomed by 0.07 percent, and auto slipped by 0.26 percent in the pre-opening session.
Who were the Top Gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?
Ethos Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session.
What is the reason for the share price rally of Ethos Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd?
These companies have not made any significant announcements recently. Their share price rallies could be driven purely by market forces.