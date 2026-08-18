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English NewsBusinessBSE Sensex Today: Index Opens In Green; Ethos, Gland Pharma Shares Jump Over 4%

BSE Sensex Today: Index Opens In Green; Ethos, Gland Pharma Shares Jump Over 4%

The Sensex opened marginally higher in pre-open trade, while Ethos, Gland Pharma and Jai Balaji Industries emerged among the top BSE gainers.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sensex opened marginally positive with 20.95-point gain.
  • Power sector gained; metals and auto sectors slipped pre-opening.
  • Ethos, Gland Pharma, Jai Balaji Industries were top gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 20.95 points or 0.03 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals fell by 0.09 per cent, power zoomed by 0.07 per cent, and auto slipped by 0.26 per cent. Meanwhile, Ethos Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Ethos Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.55 per cent to trade at Rs 2,915.05 apiece.  The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Gland Pharma Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.45 per cent to trade at Rs 3,037.85 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.

Also Read : Share Markets In Red As Oil Touches $91, Sensex Over 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,250

Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 2.64 per cent to trade at Rs 71.94 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening session?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 20.95 points or 0.03 percent in the pre-opening session.

Which sectors experienced changes during the pre-opening session?

Metals fell by 0.09 percent, power zoomed by 0.07 percent, and auto slipped by 0.26 percent in the pre-opening session.

Who were the Top Gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?

Ethos Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session.

What is the reason for the share price rally of Ethos Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd?

These companies have not made any significant announcements recently. Their share price rallies could be driven purely by market forces.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Sensex BSE Sensex Share Market Stocks In Focus Today
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