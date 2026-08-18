BSE Sensex Today: Index Opens In Green; Ethos, Gland Pharma Shares Jump Over 4%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened marginally positive with 20.95-point gain.

Power sector gained; metals and auto sectors slipped pre-opening.

Ethos, Gland Pharma, Jai Balaji Industries were top gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 20.95 points or 0.03 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals fell by 0.09 per cent, power zoomed by 0.07 per cent, and auto slipped by 0.26 per cent. Meanwhile, Ethos Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Ethos Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.55 per cent to trade at Rs 2,915.05 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Gland Pharma Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.45 per cent to trade at Rs 3,037.85 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.

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Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 2.64 per cent to trade at Rs 71.94 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.