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HomeEntertainmentMoviesChiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Drops Trisha Krishnan's First Look On 43rd Birthday

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Drops Trisha Krishnan's First Look On 43rd Birthday

Makers of Vishwambhara revealed Trisha Krishnan’s first look as Avani on her birthday, exciting fans. The film, starring Chiranjeevi, is set for a grand summer 2026 release.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 May 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • First look of Trisha as Avani released for birthday.
  • Film's second half heavily relies on VFX, causing delays.
  • Chiranjeevi confirms summer 2026 release for socio-fantasy film.
  • Director Vassishta's ambitious project boasts grand scale production.

The makers of director Vassishta's long-awaited socio-fantasy entertainer 'Vishwambhara', featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, on Monday released the first look of actress Trisha as Avani in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers chose to reveal Trisha's character and look in the film to mark the actress' birthday on Monday.

UV Creations, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to release the first look poster and said, "Team #Vishwambhara wishes the gorgeous @trishtrashers a very Happy Birthday. Her portrayal of ‘Avani’ will be elegant and enchanting. MEGA MASS BEYOND the UNIVERSE. In Cinemas Soon."

For the unaware, actor Chiranjeevi had confirmed last year that the film would certainly hit screens in the summer of 2026.

In a video clip released by the film's makers on a day before the Telugu star was to celebrate his birthday, Chiranjeevi had said that a lot of people had doubts about why the film was getting delayed.

Seeking to answer this question, Chiranjeevi said, "The entire second half of this film is dependent on VFX and graphics. The efforts being put in by the makers to ensure that the best quality output is presented to audiences is the prime reason for the delay."

Stating that Vishwambhara was a wonderful story like the Chandamama, the Megastar had said it would appeal to children and to the child in every grown up individual.

The actor had said that the film would hit screens in the summer of 2026 as children loved the season of summer.

For those unaware, 'Vishwambhara' is the dream project of director Vassishta, who impressed audiences and critics alike with his debut film 'Bimbisara', which was also known for its strong visual effects.

Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actress Ashika Ranganath in a pivotal role, alongside Kunal Kapoor.

Chota K Naidu has cranked the camera for this film, while the world of Vishwambhara has been intricately crafted by production designer AS Prakash.

Backed by the renowned UV Creations, the film has been mounted on a grand scale, with no compromise on quality or creativity. The producers are reportedly sparing no expense to ensure Vassishta’s vision is fully realized.

The film presents a grand canvas blending mythology, emotion, and cinematic spectacle. The film, which boasts a stellar technical crew, has been written and directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Vishwambhara set to be released?

Vishwambhara is scheduled to hit screens in the summer of 2026. This release window was chosen to coincide with children's love for the summer season.

Why is Vishwambhara experiencing a delay in its release?

The film's release is delayed because the entire second half heavily relies on VFX and graphics. The makers are dedicated to ensuring the highest quality output for the audience.

Who plays the character of Avani in Vishwambhara?

Actress Trisha plays the character of Avani in the film. Her first look as Avani was released on her birthday.

What genre is Vishwambhara?

Vishwambhara is described as a socio-fantasy entertainer. It blends mythology, emotion, and cinematic spectacle.

Published at : 04 May 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chiranjeevi Trisha Krishnan Vishwambhara
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