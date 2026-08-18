Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AK-47 use policy reviewed; Supreme Court ordered footage preservation.

The Bihar government has defended its police response to student protests in Siwan, telling the Supreme Court that a constable who fired four rounds from an AK-47 did so into the air after being surrounded by demonstrators. The state's explanation came in a counter affidavit filed before the apex court in response to petitions alleging that police had used excessive force against students protesting over the NEET controversy.

Police Sought Reinforcements As Protest Escalated

According to the Bihar government's submission, the initial police deployment at the protest site became inadequate as the demonstration intensified, prompting authorities to call in additional personnel. The incident involving the constable occurred near JP Chowk, where the officer allegedly became surrounded by protesters and was unable to move away from the crowd.

The state said the constable subsequently discharged four rounds from his AK-47 "in the air". Bihar maintained that the firing was intended to help the officer escape the situation and that no person was hit by the bullets.

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Bihar Denies AK-47 Caused Protesters' Injuries

The state government has specifically rejected allegations that the rifle fire resulted in injuries during the demonstration. "No one was injured from the bullets of AK47," the government stated in its affidavit, as per reports.

It further disputed any connection between injuries reported among protesters and the constable's weapon, saying, "The injuries to protesters were neither caused by AK-47, nor the persons were located at the place where the constable fired from AK-47."

The government's submission therefore seeks to distinguish the firing incident from injuries suffered during the wider protest, while maintaining that the bullets fired by the constable caused no casualties.

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Constable Suspended, Departmental Inquiry Underway

Despite defending the circumstances in which the weapon was fired, the Bihar government confirmed that disciplinary action has been initiated against the constable. The officer has been suspended and departmental proceedings are underway over what the state described as "undesired conduct".

The government also acknowledged that an AK-47 is not ordinarily meant for crowd-control or routine law-and-order duties.

"AK47 is a platoon-level weapon to be used in special operations, not law and order situations," the state said in its submission.

Following the incident, the Director General of Police in Bihar has issued fresh instructions concerning the circumstances in which AK-47 rifles can be deployed, according to the affidavit.

Supreme Court Had Ordered CCTV Footage To Be Preserved

The Bihar government's latest response follows directions issued by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

On August 3, the apex court ordered authorities to preserve CCTV recordings from the protests. It also directed the withdrawal of cases registered against minors and individuals who had no previous criminal record.

The proceedings before the Supreme Court relate to allegations concerning the police response to student demonstrations linked to the NEET controversy.