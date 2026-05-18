Ameesha Patel Slams Trolls Targeting Alia Bhatt At Cannes 2026, Questions ‘Are We Really United?’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cannes viral clip shows Alia Bhatt seemingly overlooked by photographers.

Online debate ignited, with criticism directed at the actress.

Ameesha Patel criticized

Alia Bhatt responded calmly to negative social media comments.

A moment from the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival had triggered an unexpected online debate, drawing reactions not just from fans but from within the film industry itself. While Alia Bhatt impressed many with her appearance, a viral clip saying she was overlooked by photographers quickly became a talking point, sparking criticism, trolling, and now, a firm response from Ameesha Patel.

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Backlash Over Viral Cannes Moment

The controversy began when a video surfaced online appearing to show photographers focusing on other celebrities while Alia Bhatt stood nearby. Social media users seized on the moment, with some claiming the actress had been ignored on an international stage.

Despite her widely praised fashion choices, the narrative quickly shifted, with sections of the internet turning critical, raising questions about how quickly admiration can give way to mockery.

Ameesha Patel Calls Out ‘Pulling Others Down’ Culture

Stepping into the conversation, Ameesha Patel didn’t mince her words. Without directly naming Alia, she addressed what she described as a deeper issue within society.

Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down .. we call ourselves as ONE nation and united- but are we actually ? — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 17, 2026

In one post, she wrote, "Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down. We call ourselves one nation and united-but are we actually?"

Actors here in INDIA

r more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people which is so sad !Whether it’s a Indain stars appearance or attire at big events they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame! — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 17, 2026

She followed it up with another post saying, "Actors here in INDIA are more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country by their own people, which is so sad! Whether it's an Indian star's appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!"

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Alia Bhatt’s Calm And Witty Reply

Amid the noise, Alia Bhatt chose a composed and confident approach.

When one user commented, "What a pity, no one noticed you," along with a laughing emoji, she responded with a simple yet sharp line: "Why pity, love? You noticed me :)"