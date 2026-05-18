Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmeesha Patel Slams Trolls Targeting Alia Bhatt At Cannes 2026, Questions ‘Are We Really United?’

Ameesha Patel Slams Trolls Targeting Alia Bhatt At Cannes 2026, Questions ‘Are We Really United?’

Ameesha Patel defends Alia Bhatt after Cannes 2026 backlash, criticising trolling culture and questioning India’s “pulling others down” mindset.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 May 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cannes viral clip shows Alia Bhatt seemingly overlooked by photographers.
  • Online debate ignited, with criticism directed at the actress.
  • Ameesha Patel criticized
  • Alia Bhatt responded calmly to negative social media comments.

A moment from the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival had triggered an unexpected online debate, drawing reactions not just from fans but from within the film industry itself. While Alia Bhatt impressed many with her appearance, a viral clip saying she was overlooked by photographers quickly became a talking point, sparking criticism, trolling, and now, a firm response from Ameesha Patel.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Trends Again As Viral Cannes Video Claims She Was Asked To 'Step Aside' From Podium: WATCH

Backlash Over Viral Cannes Moment

The controversy began when a video surfaced online appearing to show photographers focusing on other celebrities while Alia Bhatt stood nearby. Social media users seized on the moment, with some claiming the actress had been ignored on an international stage.

Despite her widely praised fashion choices, the narrative quickly shifted, with sections of the internet turning critical, raising questions about how quickly admiration can give way to mockery.

Ameesha Patel Calls Out ‘Pulling Others Down’ Culture

Stepping into the conversation, Ameesha Patel didn’t mince her words. Without directly naming Alia, she addressed what she described as a deeper issue within society.

In one post, she wrote, "Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down. We call ourselves one nation and united-but are we actually?"

She followed it up with another post saying, "Actors here in INDIA are more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country by their own people, which is so sad! Whether it's an Indian star's appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!"

ALSO READ: RJ Mahvash To Join India's Got Latent Season 2, Asks Fans Not To ‘Roast’ Samay Raina

Alia Bhatt’s Calm And Witty Reply

Amid the noise, Alia Bhatt chose a composed and confident approach.

When one user commented, "What a pity, no one noticed you," along with a laughing emoji, she responded with a simple yet sharp line: "Why pity, love? You noticed me :)"

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the online debate involving Alia Bhatt at the Cannes Film Festival?

A viral clip appearing to show photographers overlooking Alia Bhatt at Cannes triggered an online debate, with some users claiming she was ignored on an international stage.

How did social media react to the viral clip of Alia Bhatt?

Social media users seized on the moment, leading to criticism and trolling. The narrative shifted from admiration to mockery for some internet users.

What was Ameesha Patel's response to the controversy?

Ameesha Patel criticized what she called an 'Indian mentality to pull others down,' stating that Indian actors are more trolled by their own people than Hollywood stars.

How did Alia Bhatt respond to a user who commented that no one noticed her?

Alia Bhatt responded calmly and wittily to a user's comment about being unnoticed, saying, 'Why pity, love? You noticed me :)'

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ameesha Patel ENtertainment News Cannes Film Festival 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Ameesha Patel Slams Trolls Targeting Alia Bhatt At Cannes 2026, Questions ‘Are We Really United?’
Ameesha Patel Slams Trolls Targeting Alia Bhatt At Cannes 2026, Questions ‘Are We Really United?’
Celebrities
Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Autopsy Reveals ‘Multiple Antemortem Injuries’, Disturbing Chats Surface
Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Autopsy Reveals ‘Multiple Antemortem Injuries’, Disturbing Chats Surface
Celebrities
RJ Mahvash To Join India's Got Latent Season 2, Asks Fans Not To ‘Roast’ Samay Raina
RJ Mahvash To Join India's Got Latent Season 2, Asks Fans Not To ‘Roast’ Samay Raina
Celebrities
Salman Khan Drops Cryptic Post On ‘Loneliness’ With Shirtless Pic; Iulia Vantur, Sneha Ullal React
Salman Khan Drops Cryptic Post On ‘Loneliness’ With Shirtless Pic; Iulia Vantur, Sneha Ullal React
Advertisement

Videos

Anger in Uttar Pradesh: Job Aspirants Stage Unusual Protest Over 69,000 Teacher Vacancy Case
US Idaho Air Show Horror: Two Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Stunt Display
Breaking News: Vishasha Sharma Death Case – SIT Formed by Bhopal Police
Breaking News: Trump and Netanyahu Hold 30-Minute Phone Call Amid Ceasefire Situation
Breaking News: Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Iran Over Nuclear Deal Deadline
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget