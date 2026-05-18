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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBhumika Chawla's Airport Look Has Fans Asking for Tere Naam 2 After Two Decades

Bhumika Chawla's Airport Look Has Fans Asking for Tere Naam 2 After Two Decades

Tere Naam actress Bhumika Chawla was spotted at Mumbai airport in a simple, no-makeup look. The video went viral and fans are now demanding Tere Naam 2, two decades after the iconic film.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 May 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chawla transitioned from Bollywood to a successful South Indian career.

Two decades have passed since Tere Naam released, but Bhumika Chawla has not left her fan's heart. The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, and a video of her appearance has been making rounds on social media  at a rapid pace. Fans could not help but feel a wave of nostalgia, and many are now calling for a sequel to the beloved 2003 film. 

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Fans Go Nostalgic As Airport Video Goes Viral

Bhumika Chawla kept it simple at the airport, stepping out in a while top and black trousers. She wore no makeup and still managed to look stunning, which only added to the flood of reactions online. Comment sections filled up quickly, with fans recalling their love for her from her early 2000s days.

One user wrote, "Part 2 kaise bhi karke lao Bollywood please," while another commented, "Well, the wait for Tere Naam 2 is over." Many also called her "very innocent," a word that seems to follow her ever since her role as Nirjara in the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

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From Bollywood To South Cinema 

Tere Naam, released in 2003, remains one of Salman Khan's most iconic films. It was a major box office hit, and Bhumika Chawla's portrayal of Nirjara, won widespread praise. The film also marked her Bollywood debut, and her on-screen pairing with Salman was well-received by audiences.

She later appeared alongside Salman again in Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, but gradually shifted her focus to South Indian cinema. In the South, she has been a part of several successful films including Khushi, Okkadu, Simhadri, Jai Chiranjeeva, Middle Class Abbayi, and Badri. More recently, she appeared in Brother with Ravi Mohan, which received a mixed response, and in Euphoria, directed by Gunasekhar.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are fans calling for after Bhumika Chawla's recent video?

Following a viral airport video of Bhumika Chawla, many fans are expressing nostalgia and calling for a sequel to the beloved 2003 film 'Tere Naam'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhumika Chawla Salman Khan Tere Naam Bhumika Chawla Movies Salman Khan Bhumika Chawla
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