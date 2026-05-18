RJ Mahvash To Join India's Got Latent Season 2, Asks Fans Not To ‘Roast’ Samay Raina

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Show faced backlash over a contestant's question about sex.

RJ Mahvash has confirmed she will be appearing on the second season of India's Got Latent, and she is standing firmly by comedian Samay Raina despite the controversy that surrounded the show earlier this year. The radio jockey and host made the announcement during a podcast with Pinkvilla, where she also spoke about her personal bond with Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Ashish Chanchlani.

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Mahvash Says Yes To Samay's Invite

Mahvash, in a podcast with Pinkvilla, revealed that Samay reached out to her personally for the next season of his talent show while they were on a shoot together. "When we were shooting for a show, Samay asked me if I would attend the next season of his comedy talent show. And I told him I would definitely come for the show. I was watching it from the third spectacle. I had spoken to Ranveer," she shared.

Mahvash also made it clear that she continues to stand by Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Ashish Chanchlani. According to her, real friendship means showing up even when things go wrong. "However wrong they will be, I will still support them. I agree that they were wrong, but humans do make mistakes. So, let's not roast them further. Since I know them as humans and they are great guys. They never cross their line and disrespect others," she said.

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What Started India's Got Latent Controversy

Last year, in February, Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a panel guest on India's Got Latent alongside Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. Ranveer posed a question to one of the contestants involving parents and sex, which didn't sit well with the Internet. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and Ashish. Samay eventually pulled all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Samay spoke about the fallout in April during his comedy special 'Still Alive', where he opened up about dealing with anxiety in the aftermath of the controversy. He also used the special to announce that India's Got Latent would be returning with a fresh season. Samay and Ranveer also made their first public appearance together after the controversy on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which streamed on Netflix on World Laughter Day.

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What RJ Mahvash Has Coming Up Next

Scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on May 22, Mahvash is set to be seen in an upcoming series titled Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel. The show, directed by Jai Basantu Singh, also stars Kumud Mishra and Anshumaan Pushkar.