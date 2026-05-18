Internet Reacts After Suriya ‘Skips’ Mentioning Trisha Krishnan in ‘Karuppu’ Thank-You Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suriya's film 'Karuppu' released after delays; actor thanked technical crew.

Netizens noted Suriya's omission of co-star Trisha from the note.

Trisha reshared Suriya's post, earning appreciation from fans.

Fans defended Suriya, stating he only thanked the crew.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film Karuppu finally hit theatres on Friday after financial hurdles reportedly delayed its release a day earlier. Following this, Suriya shared a heartfelt thank-you note dedicated to the team behind the project. However, social media users quickly noticed that the actor did not mention Trisha or any of the film’s actors in the post.

Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ Thank-You Note

Sharing the message on X (formerly Twitter), Suriya expressed gratitude to the technical crew and the people who contributed to the making of Karuppu.

“The love, name & fame we are getting from across the globe goes to the entire cast & crew of Karuppu who believed & worked hard,” he wrote, before thanking the production banner, Dream Warrior Pictures, producers SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu, editor Kalaivanan R, composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, and director RJ Balaji.

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“Thank you dear Kalaivanan R for focusing solely on our film till we locked the edit. You balanced our work alongside your newborn, much appreciate,” he added.

In the next few lines, he thanked other members associated with the film.

He praised Sai Abhyankkar for being “the backbone” of the film’s theatrical vibe and celebration, while calling GK Vishnu’s contribution the “magic dust” of Karuppu.

“Sai! No words to thank you Sai Abhyankkar. Happy for the love you are getting. You are the backbone for our film to have this level of vibe & celebration in theatres. GK Vishnu Bawa! Respect for the immense love you had for me while filming. You & your team worked day and night to give your best. Your love is the ‘magic dust’ on Karuppu.”

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He also thanked RJ Balaji for delivering on his promise of a blockbuster.

“RJ Balaji, You promised me a blockbuster & you've also earned everybody's love while delivering it. Respect to your Manifestation powers. Shine brighter.”

While the note focused entirely on the technical crew, many online users questioned why Trisha’s name was absent, especially since she plays the female lead in the film.

Trisha Krishnan’s Reaction Wins Hearts

Despite not being mentioned in the post, Trisha reportedly reshared Suriya’s thank-you note on her Instagram account, a gesture that earned praise from fans online.

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Several social media users appreciated her mature response, while others defended Suriya by pointing out that the post did not mention any actors, including veteran actor Indrans.

“I too thought of it. Trisha,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “He has mentioned only the technical team, not the co-stars. Please know the difference before creating unnecessary controversy.”

A third user pointed out, “He didn’t mention Indrans either! He is the soul of the movie.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, noting that the appreciation post appeared to be specifically dedicated to the crew rather than the cast.