Rakhi Sawant To Judge Drag Lip-Sync Battle Royale II In Delhi On August 22

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi Sawant, Zeesh, Lush Monsoon judge drag competition.

Performers from various Indian cities compete for title.

Kitty Su Beauty label launches during the event.

Winners receive crown, hotel stay, and beauty products.

Rakhi Sawant is set to join drag artists Zeesh and Lush Monsoon on the judging panel for Battle Royale II, a drag lip-sync competition taking place in Delhi on August 22. The event will be held at The Crystal Ballroom of The LaLiT New Delhi, bringing performers from different cities together for another round of high-energy competition. This year’s edition also marks the launch of Kitty Su Beauty, a new queer-led beauty label from the nightlife brand. The competition will follow its established elimination format, with performers judged on charisma, precision, storytelling and stage presence before the final battle.

Drag Queens Battle For The Crown

The competition features performers from across India, including Mumbai winner Velvet Vortex and Noor Sins from House of Sins. Bengaluru will be represented by Dark Fantasy, Miss Bhenji and defending champion Trixie Prema, while Delhi’s Amit The Shining Star has secured a direct entry.

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Betta Naan Stop will return as the emcee, continuing her association with the competition from its first edition. “Watching Battle Royale grow from one competition in Delhi into a national platform travelling across cities has been incredibly emotional. This year's edition is our biggest, most ambitious and most exciting yet,” she said.

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The winner will receive the crown, sceptre and sash, along with a sponsored stay across The LaLiT’s hotel portfolio, Kitty Su Beauty products and a place on the brand’s winners’ tour.

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Kitty Su Beauty Makes Its Debut

The event will also introduce Kitty Su Beauty, the nightlife brand’s first venture into the beauty space. The label is launching with a lipstick collection developed by founder Cyril Feuillebois and makeup artist Hash Brownie. Keshav Suri, Executive Director of The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, said, “With Kitty Su Beauty, we're building on that legacy in a new way, extending that same freedom into beauty and self-expression.”

Judge Zeesh said the competition has grown because it values both creativity and performance skills. “Battle Royale has become one of the country's most exciting drag platforms because it rewards originality just as much as technical excellence.”

Event Details

Date: August 22, 2026

Time: 8 pm onwards

Venue: The Crystal Ballroom, The LaLiT New Delhi, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba

Entry: Rs 1,000 per person, with Rs 500 redeemable on food and beverages

Tickets: Available through Kitty Su

With an established format, performers from across the country and a new beauty launch, Battle Royale II is set to bring together Delhi’s nightlife, drag and beauty communities under one roof.