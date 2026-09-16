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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmaal Mallik Speaks Out Against Music Industry Over Missing Credits, Says ‘I’m Not Stopping Halfway’

Amaal Mallik Speaks Out Against Music Industry Over Missing Credits, Says ‘I’m Not Stopping Halfway’

Amaal Mallik has called out the music industry over missing artist credits, warning that he could hold a press conference and name those responsible.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amaal Mallik criticizes industry for overlooking music creators' credits.
  • Salman Khan Films omitting credits triggered Mallik's public warning.
  • Mallik demands primary artist credits for all his compositions.
  • He threatens press conference if credit demands remain unmet.

Amaal Mallik has raised his voice over what he says is the continued overlooking of music creators in the Indian entertainment industry. The composer has called out music labels, producers, actors, production houses and other industry stakeholders over crediting issues, warning that he could take the matter much further if the situation doesn't change.

His comments come after Salman Khan Films omitted his and lyricist Kumaar's credits from anniversary posts marking 11 years of the 2015 song Main Hoon Hero Tera. Mallik's remarks have since drawn support from social media users, with several asking him to take legal action rather than simply issue warnings.

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Amaal Mallik Warns Music Industry Over Missing Credits

Taking to social media, Mallik directly addressed various sections of the music and entertainment business. He said he expects his name, along with that of his lyricist, to appear in the primary artist credits for all his songs by the end of the year.

He wrote, "My business associates in the music industry, music labels and senior/junior A&Rs, song fixers (Sync), actors (Old & New), production houses and individual producers, directors, if by the end of this year I don’t see my name in the primary artist credits of of all MY songs, along with my lyric writer, I will hold a press conference against this entire system and take names like never before."

Mallik also made it clear that he is aware of how his music is being used across different platforms and organisations. Addressing PR teams, social media pages, television channels, radio stations and news outlets, he added, "PR and social pages, fiction/non-fiction channels, reality shows that use my music,

The composer then delivered another firm message, making it clear that he would not stop midway once he decided to speak publicly.

"Once I start speaking, I’m not stopping halfway."

He also encouraged other Indian artists facing similar concerns to speak up and support one another, saying, "Every Indian artist that is being wronged today, fight for yourself and your fellow artists."

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Social Media Users Back Amaal Mallik

Mallik's comments quickly prompted reactions online, with several users praising him for addressing an issue they believe deserves greater attention. Some supporters went a step further, urging the composer to pursue legal remedies instead of limiting the matter to public warnings.

One user wrote, "At the end of the day..musicians deserve their due credit. It should always be given with respect."

Another commented, "It’s better to take legal action rather than keep warning them. If they were ever going to understand, they would’ve by now. But they simply choose to take things for granted."

A third user highlighted the importance of collective action among artists, writing, "Artists and their art should be respected. I hope this time all of them stand together and speak up against the injustice then only this system will change."

Another supporter said, "I’m genuinely so happy seeing you speak up about this. More power to you, always."

One more user pointed to Mallik's long-standing position on the issue, writing, "I’ve been watching this for years, and you’ve always been so vocal about this issue. Only recently have a few other artists started speaking about it, I genuinely hope things get better and everyone receives the credit they truly deserve for the work they’ve done."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Amaal Mallik's main concern regarding the music industry?

Amaal Mallik is concerned about the continued overlooking of music creators and the omission of proper credits for composers and lyricists in the Indian entertainment industry. He believes they deserve primary artist credits for their work.

What incident specifically triggered Amaal Mallik's recent warning?

His comments were prompted by Salman Khan Films omitting his and lyricist Kumaar's credits from anniversary posts for the 2015 song 'Main Hoon Hero Tera.' This incident highlighted ongoing crediting issues.

What action has Amaal Mallik threatened if crediting issues are not resolved?

He warned that if primary artist credits aren't given by year-end, he will hold a press conference and name stakeholders. He also encouraged other wronged artists to speak up for themselves.

How have social media users reacted to Amaal Mallik's statements?

Social media users have largely supported Amaal Mallik, praising him for addressing the issue. Many have also urged him to take legal action instead of just issuing warnings.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amaal Mallik Bollywood Music Salman Khan Films Main Hoon Hero Tera Amaal Mallik Music Industry
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