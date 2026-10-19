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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRohit Shetty Replaces Salman Khan As ‘Bigg Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar Host Amid Fresh Bishnoi Gang Threat

Rohit Shetty Replaces Salman Khan As ‘Bigg Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar Host Amid Fresh Bishnoi Gang Threat

Salman Khan will skip the upcoming Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar amid fresh threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has stepped in to take over hosting duties for the show.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
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  • Police arrested suspects; security intensified around Salman Khan's residence.

In a major shakeup on television's biggest reality stage, Salman Khan will not host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Rohit Shetty will step in to take charge of the house, question contestants, and navigate the weekend drama. Salman personally shared the announcement with housemates and viewers during Sunday’s broadcast on October 18.

While official sources indicate that prior filming schedules and work commitments caused the absence, the transition comes amid high-tension developments surrounding Salman’s security following a targeted shooting in Mumbai.

Also Read: ‘Bol Toh Jaa Nahi Raha...’: Minister Subodh Uniyal Confronts Intoxicated Daler Mehndi, Halts Navratri Show | WATCH

Rohit Shetty Takes Charge Of The House

Stepping into the hosting arena during such a turbulent week is Rohit Shetty, who carries formidable television credentials. Having successfully fronted multiple seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shetty is widely recognised for his authoritative demeanour, task-focused discipline, and blunt delivery.

Following recent eliminations and high friction among housemates, viewers are keenly watching to see whether Shetty’s action-packed, no-nonsense hosting style will bring order or spark fresh fireworks inside the house.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Firing On Tiger Shroff’s Car

The hosting switch follows a shocking attack in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18, when motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire on actor Tiger Shroff’s BMW. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver sustained gunshot injuries. Shortly after the incident, an overseas operative identifying as Anil Pandit, purportedly representing the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, released a social media statement and an audio clip claiming responsibility.

Taking responsibility for the attack, Pandit stated in a social media post: "We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened in the Tiger Shroff incident today. We had called and warned him, but he did not understand. Therefore, today we made him understand in a stronger way." Issuing an open threat to the film fraternity, the post added, "Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan, will be next. Wait and watch."

 
 
 
 
 
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Meanwhile, Mumbai Police acted swiftly, forming 20 specialised investigative units and intercepting three suspected shooters at Rajasthan's Kota railway station on transit remand. Security outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, has since been reviewed and intensified.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff's car?

An overseas operative, Anil Pandit, representing the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, claimed responsibility for the attack. He stated Tiger Shroff's car was targeted because the actor 'did not understand' their warnings.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Rohit Shetty Bigg Boss Salman Khan Lawrence Bishnoi
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