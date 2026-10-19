Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested suspects; security intensified around Salman Khan's residence.

In a major shakeup on television's biggest reality stage, Salman Khan will not host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Rohit Shetty will step in to take charge of the house, question contestants, and navigate the weekend drama. Salman personally shared the announcement with housemates and viewers during Sunday’s broadcast on October 18.

While official sources indicate that prior filming schedules and work commitments caused the absence, the transition comes amid high-tension developments surrounding Salman’s security following a targeted shooting in Mumbai.

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Rohit Shetty Takes Charge Of The House

Stepping into the hosting arena during such a turbulent week is Rohit Shetty, who carries formidable television credentials. Having successfully fronted multiple seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shetty is widely recognised for his authoritative demeanour, task-focused discipline, and blunt delivery.

Following recent eliminations and high friction among housemates, viewers are keenly watching to see whether Shetty’s action-packed, no-nonsense hosting style will bring order or spark fresh fireworks inside the house.

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Firing On Tiger Shroff’s Car

The hosting switch follows a shocking attack in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18, when motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire on actor Tiger Shroff’s BMW. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver sustained gunshot injuries. Shortly after the incident, an overseas operative identifying as Anil Pandit, purportedly representing the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, released a social media statement and an audio clip claiming responsibility.

Taking responsibility for the attack, Pandit stated in a social media post: "We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened in the Tiger Shroff incident today. We had called and warned him, but he did not understand. Therefore, today we made him understand in a stronger way." Issuing an open threat to the film fraternity, the post added, "Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan, will be next. Wait and watch."

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Meanwhile, Mumbai Police acted swiftly, forming 20 specialised investigative units and intercepting three suspected shooters at Rajasthan's Kota railway station on transit remand. Security outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, has since been reviewed and intensified.