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Celeb Spotted | Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly And More Stars Seek Blessings At North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal
Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly, Imtiaz Ali and Anya Bangar were spotted at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, embracing the festive spirit and traditional looks.
Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Imtiaz Ali, Anya Bangar and Rupali Ganguly spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly And More Stars Seek Blessings At North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal
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