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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly And More Stars Seek Blessings At North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal

Celeb Spotted | Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly And More Stars Seek Blessings At North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal

Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly, Imtiaz Ali and Anya Bangar were spotted at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, embracing the festive spirit and traditional looks.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly, Imtiaz Ali and Anya Bangar were spotted at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, embracing the festive spirit and traditional looks.

Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Imtiaz Ali, Anya Bangar and Rupali Ganguly spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

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Alia Bhatt made a graceful appearance at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in a vibrant fuchsia-pink saree. The actor paired the traditional drape, featuring delicate gold motifs and a metallic border, with a contrasting sky-blue blouse with puff sleeves. Gold jewellery, a small bindi and a neat bun adorned with flowers completed her Bengali-inspired festive look.
Alia Bhatt made a graceful appearance at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in a vibrant fuchsia-pink saree. The actor paired the traditional drape, featuring delicate gold motifs and a metallic border, with a contrasting sky-blue blouse with puff sleeves. Gold jewellery, a small bindi and a neat bun adorned with flowers completed her Bengali-inspired festive look.
2/5
Kajol's appearance at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal reflected her longstanding association with the Mukerji family's annual celebrations.
Kajol's appearance at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal reflected her longstanding association with the Mukerji family's annual celebrations.
3/5
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, joining the festive celebrations alongside other celebrities. He made an appearance at the pandal as devotees gathered to seek blessings from Maa Durga.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, joining the festive celebrations alongside other celebrities. He made an appearance at the pandal as devotees gathered to seek blessings from Maa Durga.
4/5
Anya Bangar was also spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, dressed in a light pink traditional outfit. Her soft-hued ensemble gave her a graceful festive appearance as she joined the celebrations.
Anya Bangar was also spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, dressed in a light pink traditional outfit. Her soft-hued ensemble gave her a graceful festive appearance as she joined the celebrations.
5/5
Rupali Ganguly was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, embracing a traditional Bengali look. Dressed in a red saree, the Anupamaa actor looked festive as she arrived to participate in the celebrations and seek blessings from Maa Durga.
Rupali Ganguly was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, embracing a traditional Bengali look. Dressed in a red saree, the Anupamaa actor looked festive as she arrived to participate in the celebrations and seek blessings from Maa Durga.
Published at : 19 Oct 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Kajol Imtiaz Ali Rupali Ganguly North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja

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