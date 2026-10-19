Jackie Shroff Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jackie Shroff met CM Fadnavis after son's firing.

Three suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff incident.

Attack occurred Sunday in Juhu; driver injured, Tiger safe.

Police dispelled threat call rumors, investigating larger conspiracy.

Jackie Shroff met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Borivali on Monday - a day after his son Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai. The meeting took place during a programme to name a road after legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

The meeting comes a day after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his residence late Sunday night to enquire about his well-being following the attack.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Three men accused of firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday and produced before a judge, who granted Mumbai Police a 48-hour transit remand to take them to Mumbai for further investigation.

The attack took place around 7 pm on Sunday in Mumbai’s Juhu area, as Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver, Firdaus, sustained injuries. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The investigation is ongoing.

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Explaining how the suspects were traced, Mumbai Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said around 20 teams were formed after the incident. According to him, three men - one from Bihar and two from Haryana - arrived on a motorcycle, two of whom opened fire before all three fled after one of the weapons jammed.

Ground-level inquiries and technical analysis led police to the motorcycle near Andheri West railway station. CCTV footage then helped investigators track the suspects’ movements, showing them heading towards north Mumbai.

Police subsequently learnt that the suspects had boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express. After identifying their coach, Mumbai Police alerted Rajasthan Police, who detained the three men in a joint operation at Kota. They were arrested in just 15 minutes during the search operation on the train.

Mumbai firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff | DCP Rajtilak Roushan, Mumbai Police says, "After the firing incident on actor Tiger Shroff, we formed 20 teams and started looking for all the clues. We came to know that they (accused) were heading towards Rajasthan via train. We have apprehended the accused from Kota. We are investigating this case under sections of Attempt to murder and Arms Act. We have taken into custody the three persons who were present at the spot of the incident. Legal proceedings for all three persons with us are being completed. There are pieces of information floating on social media, but we are still verifying those claims." — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

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The accused were taken under heavy security to a judge’s residence in Kota, where they were produced and granted transit remand. Following a medical examination at MBS Hospital, Kota Police handed them over to Mumbai Police, who left for Mumbai with the suspects.

Roshan thanked the Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan police for their assistance. He said charges of attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act had been invoked at this stage, adding that further action and any additional arrests would depend on the progress of the investigation.

Tiger Shroff Received No Threat Calls

Roshan also addressed claims circulating on social media. A viral post on Sunday suggested that Shroff had received threat calls before the shooting, but police said they had no record of such calls. Another social media post claiming responsibility for the attack is being verified.

The DCP said the investigation would establish whether a larger conspiracy was involved. He added that police were following standard procedures and previous court orders, including guidelines on VIP security based on assessed threat levels.