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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMumbai Police Add Attempted Murder Charges In Tiger Shroff Firing Case, Confirm All 3 Accused Are Adults

Mumbai Police Add Attempted Murder Charges In Tiger Shroff Firing Case, Confirm All 3 Accused Are Adults

Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to investigate the Tiger Shroff firing case, arrested three accused in Kota and added attempted murder charges.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 07:19 PM (IST)

Mumbai Police have arrested three accused in connection with the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff after tracking their movements towards Rajasthan by train. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajtilak Roushan said 20 teams were formed to investigate the case and gather clues. Mumbai Police clarified that all three accused are adults, confirming that no minor is involved in the case.

Three Arrested In Kota

DCP Rajtilak Roushan said the police launched an extensive search operation following the firing incident involving the actor.

Investigators formed 20 teams and began examining available clues to identify and trace those involved.

During the investigation, police learnt that the accused were travelling by train towards Rajasthan. Acting on this information, officers traced and apprehended the three individuals in Kota.

“We have apprehended the accused from Kota,” Roushan said, adding that the investigation was progressing and legal proceedings against the three men were being completed.

The officer confirmed that all three individuals who were present at the scene of the incident had been taken into custody.

Two From Haryana, One From Bihar

Providing further details about the arrests, Roushan said two of the accused were from Haryana, while the third was from Bihar.

He also clarified that no minor was among the three accused currently in police custody, addressing speculation surrounding the identities and ages of those arrested.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Tip-Off, Sealed Exits, Search Op On Train - How Kota Police Nabbed All 3 Accused In 15 Mins

Attempt To Murder Charges

According to Roushan, the case is being investigated under provisions relating to attempted murder and the Arms Act.

The police are completing the necessary legal formalities concerning the three accused as the investigation continues.

Roushan also cautioned against drawing conclusions from information circulating on social media, stressing that the police were still checking the claims.

“There are pieces of information floating on social media, but we are still verifying those claims,” he said.

The police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the firing or whether the incident was linked to any wider conspiracy.

Also Read: ‘Salman Khan Must Apologise’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Cousin Ramesh Accuses Actor Of Hurting Religious Sentiments

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Mumbai Police Tiger Shroff Firing
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