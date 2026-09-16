Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' reportedly eyed for Hollywood remake.

Matthew McConaughey considered for lead role; agency approached makers.

Producer confirms ongoing talks; McConaughey's involvement remains unconfirmed.

Vijay Sethupathis's Maharaja could soon make its way to Hollywood, with a remake reportedly in development or Western audiences. Accoring to a report by the Times of India, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is among the names being considered for the role originally played by Sethupathi. While his casting has not been confirmed, the development has already put the acclaimed revenge thriller on the Hollywood radar.

ALSO READ: 'Thookte Honge Log Iss Par': Mahhi Vij Slams Amrapali Dubey On 'Bigg Boss 20'; 'Bhojpuri' Remark Draws Backlash

Hollywood Agency Approaches 'Maharaja' Makers

The remake opportunity reportedly came from a Hollywood agency rather than through the film's makers actively seeking an adaptation. The agency approached the Maharaja team with an interest in recreating the thriller for an international audience.

While talking to TOI, producer Sudhan revealed that talks are currently in progress. The agency is also said to be looking at attaching a leading Hollywood actor to the project. McConaughey is one of the names under consideration, but Sudhan has not confirmed that the actor has formally joined the remake.

For now, the final word rests with the agency handling the discussions, meaning McConaughey’s involvement remains unconfirmed.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Arijit Singh Songs In ‘King’, Singer Giving ‘Finishing Touches’

'Maharaja' Box Office Collection

Maharaja also recorded a strong run at the box office after its release on June 14, 2024. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film registered worldwide gross collections of Rs 199.20 crore, comprising Rs 83.50 crore from India and Rs 115.70 crore from overseas markets. Its reported India net collection stood at Rs 72.43 crore across 71,423 shows.

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 4.70 crore in India net across 3,735 shows. Its India gross collection on Day 1 stood at Rs 5.35 crore.

Of the opening-day net earnings, the Tamil version contributed Rs 3.60 crore from 2,536 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.10 crore across 1,199 shows.