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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Still Stuck With CBFC Over China Connection, Release Uncertain: Report

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Still Stuck With CBFC Over China Connection, Release Uncertain: Report

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi is reportedly still awaiting CBFC screening due to its China connection. The delay has left its 2026 theatrical release uncertain.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's film 'Maatrubhumi' faces CBFC screening delay.
  • Delay attributed to film's alleged China connection.
  • Makers are actively discussing with concerned government officials.
  • Theatrical release date uncertain; hinges on issue resolution.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited war drama ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ has hit another roadblock, with its CBFC screening yet to be scheduled. The film is reportedly facing a delay over its alleged connection with China, leaving its release plans uncertain. While earlier reports suggested that the certification process could move forward after a screening next week, a fresh report claims there has been no progress on that front so far.

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Why Is Maatrubhumi’s CBFC Certification Delayed?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC screening for Salman Khan’s film has still not been scheduled. A source cited in the report said, "I wish these reports were true. But with a heavy heart, I’d like to inform you that there has sadly been no update about its CBFC screening. The film is still stuck due to its China connection."

The report further states that the makers are in discussions with the concerned government officials to resolve the matter. Once the issue is settled, the film is expected to proceed towards CBFC certification, allowing the team to work towards a theatrical release.

However, there is currently no clarity on how long the process could take. The matter could reportedly be resolved within days or weeks, while the film could also remain stuck for a longer period.

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When Will Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Release?

The theatrical release of ‘Maatrubhumi’ will depend on when the issue is resolved. Discussing the possibility of a 2026 release, the source told the publication, "As said before, it all depends on when the issues get resolved. If it happens sooner, the makers will definitely try to bring out the film in theatres in 2026 itself, though there are not enough vacant slots available. Or else, it’ll move to 2027."

The film was initially announced under the title ‘Battle of Galwan’ before being renamed earlier this year. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ is inspired by the 2020 India-China conflict. Salman Khan leads the project, with Chitrangda Singh and Ankur Bhatia also playing key roles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Salman Khan's film 'Maatrubhumi' currently delayed?

The film is facing delays because its CBFC screening has not been scheduled. This is due to its alleged connection with China, making its release plans uncertain.

What is the current status of the CBFC certification for 'Maatrubhumi'?

The CBFC screening for 'Maatrubhumi' has still not been scheduled. There has been no progress on this front, and it remains stuck due to its China connection.

What are the makers of 'Maatrubhumi' doing to resolve the delay?

The makers are currently in discussions with concerned government officials to resolve the issue. Once settled, the film can proceed towards CBFC certification.

When might 'Maatrubhumi' be released in theatres?

The theatrical release depends on when the current issues are resolved. It could potentially be released in 2026 if resolved sooner, or otherwise in 2027.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
CBFC Salman Khan Maatrubhumi Maatrubhumi Release Date
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