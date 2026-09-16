Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Arijit Singh Songs In ‘King’, Singer Giving ‘Finishing Touches’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Arijit Singh song for 'King'.

Arijit Singh currently giving the song finishing touches.

Trailer release confirmed before December 24 film release.

Film features ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan's debut.

Shah Rukh Khan, during his AskSRK session on Tuesday, revealed that his upcoming film King will feature an Arijit Singh song. The actor also shared that the singer is currently giving the track its “finishing touches”. This came after a fan requested Shah Rukh to release at least one song from the film, which is scheduled to release in December this year.

Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Arijit Singh Song In ‘King’

Shah Rukh Khan during his AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Happy Ganapati to all the boys & girls. Festivities & happiness around and may Bappa bring more of it in your lives. To add to happiness it's always better to share it with friends. So a bit of sharing and laughs let's do an #AskSRK for a while if you all have the time. Love u.”

“Ek gaana release kardo, sir [Sir, please release one song],” a fan requested, along with the hashtags “King” and “AskSRK”.

Responding to the request, the 60-year-old actor said he would have released a song by now, but Arijit Singh is currently giving it the finishing touches. “Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist and takes some time rightfully [“He’ll do it now. Arijit dada has to give it the finishing touches. He is a perfectionist, so he takes some time, rightfully],” Shah Rukh responded.

Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time rightfully. https://t.co/2PiCY6cgvG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

SRK Reveals When ‘King’ Trailer Will Be Out

During the session, Shah Rukh Khan also addressed questions about the much-awaited trailer of King. The actor took responsibility for the delay and assured fans that the trailer will be released before the film hits theatres.

Teasing a fan who said they had watched his last film a year ago, Shah Rukh replied, “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha hoon acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle.”

Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle. https://t.co/ysRYdgMFRP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

When another fan asked him to release the trailer, Shah Rukh said, “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein....film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro.”

Responding to another fan who asked who was delaying the teaser or poster release, Shah Rukh said that he was the one taking time as he wanted the team to put its “best foot forward”.

“Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King,” he wrote.

Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King https://t.co/CPnsAhTrzp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

About ‘King’

King, which is set to release around the same time as ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Dune: Part Three’, will hit theatres on December 24. The film is eyeing the Christmas and New Year festive window. It stars Suhana Khan, who will make her big-screen debut, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures back the film. So far, the makers have only released the title reveal video of the film.