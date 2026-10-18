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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | AP Dhillon, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu And Others Step Out In Style

Celeb Spotted | AP Dhillon, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu And Others Step Out In Style

From Rakul Preet Singh’s edgy black co-ord set to Bipasha Basu’s traditional red saree, celebrities showcase diverse styles. AP Dhillon, Saif Ali Khan and Disha Patani also make appearances.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
From Rakul Preet Singh’s edgy black co-ord set to Bipasha Basu’s traditional red saree, celebrities showcase diverse styles. AP Dhillon, Saif Ali Khan and Disha Patani also make appearances.

Celeb Spotted | Rakul Preet Singh, Disha Patani serve airport fashion goals in casual looks.

1/5
Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She is wearing a black asymmetric skirt paired with a matching embroidered oversized jacket from Shahin Mannan.
Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She is wearing a black asymmetric skirt paired with a matching embroidered oversized jacket from Shahin Mannan.
2/5
Bipasha Basu was spotted at a Durga Puja festival pandal along with husband Karan Singh Grover. She is wearing a traditional red georgette saree featuring detailed gold embroidery along the borders, accessorized with large statement earrings.
Bipasha Basu was spotted at a Durga Puja festival pandal along with husband Karan Singh Grover. She is wearing a traditional red georgette saree featuring detailed gold embroidery along the borders, accessorized with large statement earrings.
3/5
AP Dhillon was spotted in public stepping out of his car. He is wearing an oversized indigo-dyed
AP Dhillon was spotted in public stepping out of his car. He is wearing an oversized indigo-dyed "Huge-T" featuring fan-like sleeve embroidery from Kapital, paired with baggy dark denim jeans.
4/5
Saif Ali Khan was spotted out in Bandra, Mumbai holding script papers. He is wearing a grey graphic t-shirt featuring a stylized rabbit print, paired with comfortable grey sweatpants and sunglasses.
Saif Ali Khan was spotted out in Bandra, Mumbai holding script papers. He is wearing a grey graphic t-shirt featuring a stylized rabbit print, paired with comfortable grey sweatpants and sunglasses.
5/5
Disha Patani was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. She is wearing a white oversized graphic t-shirt paired with ultra-baggy light wash denim jeans and multi-colored sneakers.
Disha Patani was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. She is wearing a white oversized graphic t-shirt paired with ultra-baggy light wash denim jeans and multi-colored sneakers.
Published at : 18 Oct 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Singh Grover Celeb Spotted Rakul Preet Singh Airport Look Bipasha Basu Durga Puja Look AP Dhillon Latest Look Saif Ali Khan Casual Outfit Disha Patani Airport Look

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