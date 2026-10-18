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Celeb Spotted | AP Dhillon, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu And Others Step Out In Style
From Rakul Preet Singh’s edgy black co-ord set to Bipasha Basu’s traditional red saree, celebrities showcase diverse styles. AP Dhillon, Saif Ali Khan and Disha Patani also make appearances.
Celeb Spotted | Rakul Preet Singh, Disha Patani serve airport fashion goals in casual looks.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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