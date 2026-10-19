Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Rijiju defended consultations on Delimitation Constitutional Amendment.

He urged Congress for constructive cooperation, avoiding future obstruction.

Rijiju clarified no constitutional deadline exists for proroguing Parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over the proposed Delimitation Constitutional Amendment and women’s reservation, saying the Government has repeatedly sought the Opposition’s support and held consultations with several political parties.

In his letter, Rijiju referred to Kharge’s communication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16, seeking an all-party meeting before the proposed constitutional amendment is taken up in Parliament.

Rijiju said the Government had made repeated attempts to engage with the Congress but had not received dates for discussions. He added that the Government subsequently reached out to other parties, including the DMK, Samajwadi Party (SP), YSRCP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM and BJD, to facilitate dialogue and build broader consensus.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju writes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that after repeated requests the Congress Parly didn't give dates for discussion after which the Govemment's outreach had extended to other political parties. Consultations were held with representatives of parties including the DMK, SP, YSRCP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM and BJD with a view to facilitating dialogue and building a broader consensus in support of the proposed legislation. In these circumstances, it is not clear why the demand for consultation is being made repeatedly, when the Government has already made sustained efforts for dialogue; what is now required is constructive cooperation from the opposition parties, rather than arepetition of the same demand without due regard to the consultations already undertaken. These efforts reflect the Government's firm willingness to undertake consultation and constructive parliamentary engagement. I reiterate that the Government remains committed to the basic principles of parliamentary democracy and to facilitating meaningful dialogue through the effective functioning of Parliament. We value the participation of all political parties in deliberations and discussions on all matters of national importance. I also hope that Congress Party will play a constructive role and will not obstruct important future legislations. — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

He questioned the repeated demand for consultations, arguing that the Government had already made sustained efforts to engage with the Opposition. Rijiju urged opposition parties to extend constructive cooperation rather than reiterate the demand for discussions.

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Rijiju Urges Congress To Avoid Obstructing Future Bills

Rijiju said the Government remained committed to parliamentary democracy and meaningful dialogue through the effective functioning of Parliament. He also stressed the importance of participation by all political parties in discussions on matters of national importance.

“I also hope that Congress Party will play a constructive role and will not obstruct important future legislations,” Rijiju wrote.

'No Constitutional Deadline For Proroguing Parliament'

Responding to Kharge’s observation that Parliament had not been prorogued despite 64 days having elapsed since the House was adjourned sine die on August 13, this year Rijiju said the Constitution does not prescribe a specific period within which a House must be prorogued after being adjourned sine die.

He maintained that the interval between adjournment sine die and prorogation does not, by itself, amount to a constitutional or procedural irregularity.

Rijiju cited previous instances in which Houses remained unprorogued for extended periods, including 87 days. He referred to 2008, when the Lok Sabha sat on July 21 and 22 for a confidence motion, remained unprorogued, reconvened on October 17 and was adjourned on October 24 to meet again on December 10.

He also cited examples from 1987, when the gap was 76 days; 1989, when it was 54 days; 2006 and 2013, when it was 49 days each; and 1963, when it was 41 days.

Rijiju Cites Letters, Meeting With Rahul Gandhi

Rijiju said the Government had repeatedly sought Congress’s support for the consideration and passage of the Delimitation Amendment Bill.

He referred to letters he had sent to Kharge on March 16, March 26 and April 12, 2026, on the matter, and said he had also discussed it with the Congress president personally.

During the Monsoon Session, Rijiju added, he had met Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to discuss the issue and seek his cooperation.

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The letter reiterates the Government’s position that it has made efforts to consult opposition parties and calls on the Congress to support parliamentary deliberations on the proposed legislation.