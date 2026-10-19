Delhi To Get 4.6 Lakh Tulip Bulbs Worth Rs 1.37 Crore From Netherlands This Winter

New Delhi: Delhi's parks, roundabouts and prominent roads are set to burst into colour this winter, with over 4.6 lakh tulip bulbs worth around Rs 1.37 crore being imported from the Netherlands for areas maintained by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), officials said on Monday.

Of the total tulip bulbs, three lakh will be planted in NDMC-maintained parks and public spaces, while around 1.67 lakh have been ordered for the DDA.

Each bulb costs around Rs 37.37, a senior NDMC official said, adding that the flowers will be planted in December, with blooming expected within 20 to 25 days, depending on winter conditions.

"Shanti Path, Nehru Park and major roundabouts are among the prominent locations where NDMC plans to plant the tulips. Preparations for the seasonal plantation, including the development of flowerbeds, are expected to begin soon," the official said.

Parks maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, will miss the seasonal flowers for the second consecutive year, officials said, citing difficulties in maintaining the flowers in public spaces, particularly damage caused by miscreants.

NDMC began importing tulip bulbs in 2017, when each bulb cost around Rs 25, officials said.

The civic body also attempts to reuse bulbs from previous seasons to reduce the need for fresh purchases.

Explaining the process, an NDMC official said bulbs are harvested after the flowering season, generally in February and March, and stored under controlled conditions before being prepared for the next plantation cycle.

They are initially stored at temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees Celsius for around three months, until July, and then kept at 5 to 6 degrees Celsius for about 10 weeks.

Around October, the bulbs are placed in growth chambers maintained at 17 to 20 degrees Celsius to help increase their size before planting, he said.

The tulips generally continue to bloom until late February or early March, depending on weather conditions, bringing seasonal colour to the capital's parks, roundabouts and prominent roads.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)