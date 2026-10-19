Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akhilesh Yadav alleged voter list discrepancies, urged EC vigilance.

Questioned private company's voter list software management role.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged discrepancies in Uttar Pradesh’s voter lists, claiming that a woman’s name appeared at multiple places. He urged the Election Commission to remain vigilant against alleged “vote theft” ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said an SP worker named Sachin had examined the electoral rolls and found multiple entries in the name of a woman identified as Phoolmati Suraj. He claimed the information had been submitted to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) and expressed hope that the alleged duplicate entries would be removed.

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Akhilesh Yadav Raises Concern Over Duplicate Votes

Yadav alleged that duplicate entries could be misused during elections, claiming that voters might be unaware of entries made in their names, ANI reported.

“Phoolmati... Her votes were found in multiple places. Phoolmati means lotus. Phoolmati ji might know of just one vote: that she will go and cast her one vote. As for the rest of Phoolmati's votes, the BJP will cast all of them for the lotus symbol. Sachin has submitted this information to the BLO,” he said.

“We hope the BLO removes these votes, and the Election Commission also keeps its eyes and ears wide open so that vote theft does not happen in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

SP Chief Questions Voter List Software, Private Company’s Role

Responding to a question about multiple applications and the possibility of a single application being registered several times, Yadav acknowledged that his information could be incorrect.

“It is possible that this information of mine might be mistaken. I might be mistaken, but when discussions took place regarding the Delhi elections, it emerged that a female official in the Election Commission is working on the software,” he said.

Yadav also questioned the alleged role of a private company in managing voter lists, asking how a company could allegedly collude with the BJP. He described this as a major threat to democracy.

The SP chief further accused the BJP of undermining constitutional principles and urged the media to exercise caution while reporting political narratives.

“Don't fall for the bait, or you will sink one day,” he told reporters, alleging that certain narratives were being circulated through WhatsApp and other channels at the BJP’s behest.

SP To Release ‘Jan-Man Manifesto’ On November 26

Earlier on Monday, Yadav announced that the Samajwadi Party would release its “Jan-Man Manifesto” for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, 2026, to mark Constitution Day.

Calling it the “Resolve of Twenty-Seven”, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the manifesto would reflect the aspirations of the PDA—a political formula coined by the SP representing Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities).

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In a post on X, Yadav wrote: “The Resolve of Twenty-Seven: The PDA's Manifesto. On the sacred democratic occasion of 'Constitution Day' on 26 November 2026, we will release the 'Jan-Man Manifesto'.”