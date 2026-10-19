BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsElectionAkhilesh Yadav Claims Woman’s Name Appears Multiple Times In UP, Warns Against ‘Vote Theft’ Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Akhilesh Yadav Claims Woman’s Name Appears Multiple Times In UP, Warns Against ‘Vote Theft’ Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Akhilesh Yadav alleged duplicate voter entries in Uttar Pradesh and urged the Election Commission to prevent vote theft. He also announced the SP’s Jan-Man Manifesto for November 26.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akhilesh Yadav alleged voter list discrepancies, urged EC vigilance.
  • Questioned private company's voter list software management role.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged discrepancies in Uttar Pradesh’s voter lists, claiming that a woman’s name appeared at multiple places. He urged the Election Commission to remain vigilant against alleged “vote theft” ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said an SP worker named Sachin had examined the electoral rolls and found multiple entries in the name of a woman identified as Phoolmati Suraj. He claimed the information had been submitted to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) and expressed hope that the alleged duplicate entries would be removed.

Also Read: ‘India Is Neither Bangladesh Nor France’: Shashi Tharoor On ‘Regime Change’ Row

Akhilesh Yadav Raises Concern Over Duplicate Votes

Yadav alleged that duplicate entries could be misused during elections, claiming that voters might be unaware of entries made in their names, ANI reported.

“Phoolmati... Her votes were found in multiple places. Phoolmati means lotus. Phoolmati ji might know of just one vote: that she will go and cast her one vote. As for the rest of Phoolmati's votes, the BJP will cast all of them for the lotus symbol. Sachin has submitted this information to the BLO,” he said.

“We hope the BLO removes these votes, and the Election Commission also keeps its eyes and ears wide open so that vote theft does not happen in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

SP Chief Questions Voter List Software, Private Company’s Role

Responding to a question about multiple applications and the possibility of a single application being registered several times, Yadav acknowledged that his information could be incorrect.

“It is possible that this information of mine might be mistaken. I might be mistaken, but when discussions took place regarding the Delhi elections, it emerged that a female official in the Election Commission is working on the software,” he said.

Yadav also questioned the alleged role of a private company in managing voter lists, asking how a company could allegedly collude with the BJP. He described this as a major threat to democracy.

The SP chief further accused the BJP of undermining constitutional principles and urged the media to exercise caution while reporting political narratives.

“Don't fall for the bait, or you will sink one day,” he told reporters, alleging that certain narratives were being circulated through WhatsApp and other channels at the BJP’s behest.

SP To Release ‘Jan-Man Manifesto’ On November 26

Earlier on Monday, Yadav announced that the Samajwadi Party would release its “Jan-Man Manifesto” for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, 2026, to mark Constitution Day.

Calling it the “Resolve of Twenty-Seven”, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the manifesto would reflect the aspirations of the PDA—a political formula coined by the SP representing Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities).

Also Read: AISA President Neha Bora Moves Delhi HC Over SEM Notice Seeking Rs 10,000 Bond To Maintain Peace

In a post on X, Yadav wrote: “The Resolve of Twenty-Seven: The PDA's Manifesto. On the sacred democratic occasion of 'Constitution Day' on 26 November 2026, we will release the 'Jan-Man Manifesto'.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Akhilesh Yadav make regarding Uttar Pradesh's voter lists?

Akhilesh Yadav alleged discrepancies in UP's voter lists, claiming a woman's name, Phoolmati Suraj, appeared multiple times. He urged the Election Commission to be vigilant against

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 19 Oct 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission AKhilesh Yadav UP Elections 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
‘Goonda Raj, Mafia Raj’: BJP Slams Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Poll Manifesto
‘Goonda Raj, Mafia Raj’: BJP Slams Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Poll Manifesto
Election
UP Elections 2027: Akhilesh Yadav To Unveil SP’s ‘Jan-Man Manifesto’ On Constitution Day
UP Elections 2027: Akhilesh Yadav To Unveil SP’s ‘Jan-Man Manifesto’ On Constitution Day
Election
‘Man Named Gyanesh Kumar Cannot Sleep At Night’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At CEC In Goa
‘Man Named Gyanesh Kumar Cannot Sleep At Night’: Rahul Takes Jibe At CEC In Goa
Election
UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's SP Plans District-Wise Manifestos, Focus On Local Issues
UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's SP Plans District-Wise Manifestos, Focus On Local Issues
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Crime: Three Tiger Shroff Firing Suspects Held in Kota, Probe Points to Alleged Bishnoi Gang Link
Mumbai Crime: Three Tiger Shroff Firing Suspects Detained in Kota, Police Cite Alleged Bishnoi Gang Link
Medical Update: Umesh Chauhan Stable After Being Shot During Tiger Shroff Attack
Major Breakthrough: Three Suspects in Tiger Shroff Shooting Detained Near Kota Railway Station
Police Details: Tiger Shroff Reportedly Escaped Unharmed by Reacting Quickly to Gunfire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget